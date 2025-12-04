Commissioner Miller Praises US/Israel Agricultural Trade Deal

The following statement may be attributed to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller:

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, the United States and Israel have finalized a sweeping agricultural trade agreement aimed at cutting food prices, boosting imports, and strengthening Israel’s ability to get its products back into global markets. This agreement recognizes something I have said for years: when nations partner on agriculture, producers and consumers both win.

By bringing in more high-quality produce, increasing market competition, and reducing unnecessary bureaucracy, this agreement helps keep grocery prices in check and supports the producers who work every day to feed the world. This announcement also reflects the long and unwavering bond between the United States and Israel. For generations, our nations have stood together, rooted in shared values, shared security interests, and a shared belief in the power of free people working together.

From scientific innovation to water conservation, from agricultural research to trade, Israel has been one of America’s closest and most reliable partners. Texas knows this firsthand. This is why, in years past, I contributed to these national collaborative efforts here in Texas, signing a joint declaration of cooperation agreement on behalf of Texas with Israel in 2017 to encourage agricultural trade. Proof that, particularly under my watch, our relationship has never been one-sided.

America and Texas have long supported Israel’s right to flourish, and Israel consistently delivers breakthroughs that strengthen food security across the globe. This agreement is another chapter in that proud history. It shows that when the United States and Israel cooperate, families benefit, markets stabilize, our alliance strengthens, and producers in both nations get stronger.”