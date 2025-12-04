Miss Black International Ambassador Announces Belize as 2026 Host Country and Appoints New Executive Director

Belize City waterfront, the newly announced host location for the 2026 Miss Black International Ambassador Pageant.

MBIA unveils host country for 2026 pageant and introduces new leadership to guide global initiatives

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Miss Black International Ambassador Organization (MBIA) has officially selected Belize as the host country for the 2026 Miss Black International Ambassador Pageant, marking one of the organization’s most culturally immersive international experiences to date.MBIA also announces the appointment of author, empowerment leader, CEO, and reigning Ms. Black Globe Belize Antina Campbell as its new Executive Director. Campbell will oversee strategic direction, international delegate engagement, and program development for the upcoming global pageant cycle.“It is an honor to step into this role at such a pivotal moment for MBIA,” said Campbell. “As the current Ms. Black Globe Belize, I’ve seen firsthand the impact of global sisterhood. I look forward to elevating our mission, strengthening our community, and expanding opportunities for women of the African diaspora.”MBIA leadership also expressed strong confidence in Campbell’s vision.“Antina brings a powerful blend of leadership and cultural insight to MBIA,” said Patrice Harrison, Founder of MBIA. “Her experience, advocacy, and Belizean representation position her perfectly to guide MBIA into its next chapter.”Global Virtual Informational Session - December 13MBIA will host a virtual global informational session on December 13 at 10:00 AM CST for women interested in becoming a part of the 2026 pageant cycle. Registration is required.The session will highlight:- Introduction of MBIA’s new leadership- Vision and goals for the 2026 pageant- Exclusive details about the Belize experience- Application timeline and next steps- Upcoming organizational enhancementsDate: December 13, 2025Time: 10:00 AM CSTFormat: Virtual - Registration RequiredRegistration: [Link] About Antina CambellAntina Campbell is an author, global empowerment leader, and member of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women – LA Chapter and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. – Culver City Alumnae Chapter. She is the reigning Ms. Black Globe Belize, representing Belize internationally through cultural advocacy and women-centered initiatives. Campbell is the Founder of The S.W.A.E. Foundation and Trio Diamond Productions , leading global programs in healing, education, and community transformation. Her empowerment brand, Hey Sis! I Got You!™, spans a book, podcast, fashion line, and international wellness programs for women.About MBIAThe Miss Black International Ambassador Organization is a global movement celebrating the leadership, cultural influence, and community impact of women of color. Through education, mentorship, services, initiatives, and its Ambassadors of Change Foundation, MBIA cultivates advocates and changemakers committed to purposeful and transformative leadership.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.