Hey Sis! I Got You!™” by Antina Campbell Inspires Women to Heal, Grow, and Stand in Sisterhood

Antina Campbell celebrates Hey Sis! I Got You!™ at a VIP Book Release Party in Los Angeles.

Trio Diamond Productions celebrated the release with an intimate Los Angeles event that embodied the book’s message of sisterhood and healing.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With faith , honesty, and deep compassion, author and advocate Antina Campbell has released her highly anticipated devotional, Hey Sis! I Got You!™ , a 52-week journey of healing and reflection created to guide women of color through life’s challenges with grace and resilience.Published by Pen Legacy Publishing in association with Trio Diamond Productions , the book’s launch was celebrated through a heartfelt VIP Book Release Party in Los Angeles, where community, culture, and sisterhood took center stage. The evening embodied the spirit of the book itself, women gathering to uplift one another, share their stories, and embrace collective healing.One of the most poignant moments of the night came as Campbell read aloud from the chapter “Saved By The Bell,” recounting a painful childhood experience of trauma and escape. As she read, the atmosphere grew still, an audience of women visibly moved by her bravery and transparency. The reading became a shared moment of release and reflection, symbolizing the strength and survival that Hey Sis! I Got You!™ seeks to inspire.“This is my love letter to every woman who’s ever had to put herself back together in the dark,” said Antina Campbell, author of Hey Sis! I Got You!™. “My hope is that through these devotionals, women are reminded that they are not alone in their healing, there is light, love, and sisterhood waiting on the other side of pain.”The evening featured live performances, a red-carpet experience, and remarks that echoed Campbell’s message of empowerment and growth. Attendees left feeling seen, inspired, and connected, evidence of the movement Hey Sis! I Got You!™ is quickly becoming.Hey Sis! I Got You!™ is available now through major retailers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, BAM and Walmart or visit www.heysisigotyou.com for more informationPhoto Credit: Getty Images by Dr. Mark Gunter

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.