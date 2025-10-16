Miss Black International Ambassador Pageant Crowns 2025 Titleholders

The 2025 Miss Black International Ambassador (MBIA) Titleholders proudly represent excellence, leadership, and service across the globe. From left to right: Marjorie Joseph, Larrelle Matthews, Shevann Steuben, and Kolbyashi Nelson. Photo by Rodgers Polk P

A Global Celebration of Beauty, Leadership, Purpose, and Impact

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Miss Black International Ambassador ( MBIA ) Pageant announces its 2025 International Division Titleholders following an inspiring week of leadership, empowerment, and cultural celebration in Miami, Florida. The competition concluded on July 22, 2025, honoring four extraordinary women who embody the organization’s mission to educate, empower, and encourage women of color to be global agents of change.2025 International Division Titleholders:Teen Division – Kolbyashi Nelson (North Carolina)Miss Division – Shevann Steuben (Texas)Ms. Division – Larrelle Matthews (Louisiana)Mrs. Division – Marjorie Joseph (Haiti)“These women exemplify what it means to be an ambassador of change,” said Patrice Harrison, Founder of MBIA. “Their leadership, authenticity, and passion for service reflect the heart of our mission — to empower women to walk boldly in their purpose and inspire others to do the same.”Meet the 2025 QueensTeen Miss Black International Ambassador — Kolbyashi NelsonKolbyashi Nelson is an 18-year-old scholar and founder of Military and Dependent Social Services (MADSS), dedicated to supporting service members and their families.Miss Black International Ambassador — Shevann SteubenShevan Steuben serves on the NAACP National Board of Directors and leads through her platform “Yet To Be,” inspiring young people to drive civic engagement and social justice.Ms. Black International Ambassador — Larrelle MatthewsLarrelle Matthews, founder of EmpowerHER: Nurturing the Mind, Body, and Soul, is a school administrator and author focused on mentorship and holistic healing.Mrs. Black International Ambassador — Marjorie JosephMarjorie Joseph, a Haitian-American creative and mental health professional, merges art and advocacy to uplift youth and communities through theatre and service.About the Miss Black International Ambassador Pageant (MBIA)The Miss Black International Ambassador Pageant continues to grow as a global movement that celebrates the brilliance, leadership, and impact of women of color. Through education, mentorship, and service — along with its Ambassadors of Change Foundation — MBIA empowers and develops women to be advocates and changemakers who lead with purpose, embody beauty of culture, and inspire transformation in their communities.Media Inquires:To request interviews or media appearances with the 2025 titleholders, please contact Public Relations Coordinator Jazmine Graham at jazmine.graham@thembiapageant.com or visit www.thembiapageant.com

