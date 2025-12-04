VA makes it easier for women Veterans to access gynecology care

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced that women Veterans can now schedule appointments directly with VA gynecology providers without a referral from a primary care provider.

The new, streamlined process takes effect today and eliminates the previous requirement for a PCP referral to access VA gynecology care. Instead, enrolled women Veterans can schedule an appointment directly with a VA gynecology specialist if they choose.

The change will better serve the more than 1 million women Veterans who are enrolled in VA health care.

“This is what it looks like when VA is focused on putting Veterans first,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “By relentlessly focusing on customer service and convenience, we are building a department that works better for the men and women we are charged with serving.”

Today’s announcement is the latest in a long list of VA accomplishments during the second Trump Administration, including: