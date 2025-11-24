VA eliminates Veteran family health care backlog

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced it has completely eliminated the backlog of Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) applications, a major VA program that provides health care coverage to over 900,000 qualifying Veteran spouses, dependents, survivors, and caregivers.

When President Trump took office, there was a backlog of more than 70,000 CHAMPVA applications that the Biden Administration had failed to process. Applicants were waiting in some cases over 150 days for VA to take action. Those days are over.

As of October, the application backlog has been reduced to zero, with new applications now being processed in a handful of days. VA currently receives about 4,000 new applications per week and can process more than it receives.

VA has also substantially reduced the number of appeals waiting for processing. Under the Biden Administration, there was a backlog of more than 20,000 CHAMPVA appeals. This has been reduced to 1,000 and continues to rapidly decrease by the day.

The backlogs have been cut thanks to VA Secretary Doug Collins’ immediate, two-pronged approach: provide CHAMPVA application processors with overtime pay to get the job done and implement process engineering and automation to sustain the gains going forward. As a result, Veterans’ loved ones no longer face needless delays for health care coverage.

Long-term, automation will lead to faster processing times. In December, VA will complete its move to a more automated application processing system that increases the efficiency of processing CHAMPVA applications. In addition, more than 90% of medical services and pharmacy claims are electronically processed within days of receipt for more timely payment.

“Veterans around the country knew it was taking far too long to process CHAMPVA applications, and that meant delayed coverage for their loved ones,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “We listened, and now the application backlog that caused so many unnecessary delays has been wiped out.”

Ending the CHAMPVA backlog is just one of several ways the Trump Administration is making VA run better: