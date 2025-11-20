VA extends caregiver support program eligibility for “legacy” Veterans, caregivers

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced a final rule, published Sept. 29, which extends Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers eligibility for certain Veterans and their family caregivers through Sept. 30, 2028.

The extension means legacy participants, legacy applicants, and their family caregivers will remain eligible for PCAFC and will not experience a reduction in their monthly stipend based on a reassessment for an additional three years, with limited exceptions.

Legacy participants are Veterans or service members whose family caregivers were approved and designated by VA as of Sept. 30, 2020. Legacy applicants are Veterans or service members who applied for PCAFC before Oct. 1, 2020, and were accepted into the program on or after Oct. 1, 2020. The primary family caregiver must remain the same individual named in the application submitted before Oct. 1, 2020.

Key details of the extension include:

An extended transition period for the legacy cohort.

Continued eligibility and no reduction in stipends with limited exceptions.

Members of the legacy cohort may still be discharged or revoked from PCAFC in certain circumstances, such as at the request of the Veteran or family caregiver, or for noncompliance with program requirements.

Suspension of certain reassessments remains in effect. Individuals may still request a reassessment, including if they believe they are eligible for increased support.

VA will continue to consider additional changes to PCAFC, as outlined in a proposed rule published Dec. 6, 2024.

For more information about VA’s Caregiver Program, visit www.caregiver.va.gov. Veterans and their family members and caregivers can also call the Caregiver Support Line at 855-260-3274, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–8 p.m. ET or connect with their local Caregiver Support Program Team using the locator tool at https://www.caregiver.va.gov/support/New_CSC_Page.asp.