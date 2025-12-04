Balentine Names Michael E. Pearson as Principal

Michael E. Pearson

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balentine , an independent wealth management firm with offices in Atlanta and Raleigh, announces that Chief Compliance Officer Michael E. Pearson has been named a Principal. In this role, Pearson will continue leading the firm’s compliance program while offering his exceptional industry perspective to firm leadership. Balentine has more than $8.5 billion in assets under advisement and 62 employees.Pearson joined the firm in 2022 and is responsible for developing and administering the firm’s compliance program, which includes maintaining policies and procedures, performing SEC regulatory filings, forensic testing, employee training, and risk management oversight.Pearson also lends his expertise as a member of Balentine’s Management Team, where he helps execute the firm’s strategic plan, strengthens cross-company collaboration, and enhances operational efficiency in support of Balentine’s financial goals As Principal, he will bring an elevated level of insight into these initiatives. Balentine established the Principal role to provide a select group of leaders with a platform to grow their careers, while at the same time giving the firm’s leadership fresh perspectives on growth and strategy.“For nearly four decades, we’ve built a business focused on managing wealth and legacy in a careful manner exactly how we’d want our own personal affairs managed,” said Adrian Cronje, Ph.D., CFA, CEO of Balentine. “We are committed to compliance, and Michael’s appointment as Principal demonstrates the value of his leadership and role at Balentine.”Prior to joining Balentine, Pearson served as Deputy Chief Compliance Officer in Private Wealth Management for Truist Bank (previously known as SunTrust Bank) and also served as the CCO of GenSpring Family Offices. He has over 30 years’ experience in the industry and earned his bachelor’s degree from Rowan University. Pearson is also on the Advisory Board of the Marcus Autism Center and is a FINRA Industry Arbitrator.About BalentineBalentine is a majority employee-owned wealth management firm that aims to serve entrepreneurs and their families to help preserve and propel the wealth they’ve created for generations. Through its offices in Atlanta, Ga., and Raleigh, N.C., Balentine advises on approximately $8.5 billion of client assets and has repeatedly been recognized as a top financial planning and advisory firm by publications including Forbes, Barron’s, The Financial Times, and Investment News. Balentine is also a perennial winner of the Pensions & Investments’ Best Places to Work in Money Management Award. In September 2021, Chairman Robert Balentine and CEO Adrian Cronje, Ph.D., CFA released First Generation Wealth: Three Guiding Principles for Long-lasting Wealth and an Enduring Family Legacy, a book to help wealth creators think through what it takes to build a meaningful legacy and best support future generations.Balentine LLC (“Balentine”) is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Balentine’s investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

