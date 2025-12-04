Balentine Names Third Generation Leader Emily Balentine Barbour as Partner

Emily Barbour Balentine and Robert Balentine

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balentine , an independent wealth management firm based in Atlanta and Raleigh, announces Emily Balentine Barbour, CFPas its newest Partner. Emily serves as Head of Client Engagement and Family Legacy, leading the firm’s efforts to facilitate meaningful and complex conversations with clients to address their most important goals and concerns. The firm, originally founded by Emily’s father, Robert Balentine, and grandfather, Robert Balentine, Sr., in 1987, has more than $8.5 billion in assets under advisement and 62 employees.“Emily represents the third generation of the Balentine family to serve clients as a wealth manager,” said Adrian Cronje, Ph.D., CEO of Balentine. “Her lived experience and deep passion for client service uniquely position her to drive the firm’s next phase of growth while ensuring every client receives an individualized approach. I am thrilled to call her my partner and look forward to all she will accomplish in the years ahead.”In her 16 years with Balentine, Barbour has grown from Client Service Associate to Head of Client Engagement and Family Legacy, building deep relationships with clients and developing extensive operational and technical expertise through her diverse roles across the firm.“Emily’s insight as a third-generation wealth manager reflects the continuity of the honesty and integrity that my father, Robert Balentine, and I set out to achieve when we founded Balentine & Company in 1987,” said Robert Balentine, Chairman of Balentine. “He would be extraordinarily proud to see his granddaughter step into leadership as our Partner.”Cronje added, “Emily brings a unique combination of strategic vision and operational drive that enables her to assess issues from all angles to find smart and sustainable solutions for clients. Her compassionate and strategic lens has been instrumental to Balentine’s exponential growth in recent years.”Barbour joined the firm in February 2010, just two months after the firm was founded. Prior to that, she worked with Coxe Curry & Associates, consulting with non-profit organizations in Atlanta.She earned her bachelor’s degree from Washington & Lee University and later served as co-chair of philanthropy for the Atlanta Alumni Chapter Board. She currently sits on the Board of Southern Highlands Reserve, a botanical garden and conservation organization dedicated to sustaining the native ecosystems of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Barbour also serves on the Advisory Council for The University of Georgia Press. She is a member of Peachtree Garden Club and a former member of Pershing’s Next Leadership Forum, the Philanthropic Advisory Leadership Institute and the Investment Committee of the Latin American Association. A native of Atlanta, Barbour attended the Westminster Schools.About BalentineBalentine is a majority employee-owned wealth management firm that aims to serve entrepreneurs and their families to help preserve and propel the wealth they’ve created for generations. Through its offices in Atlanta, Ga., and Raleigh, N.C., Balentine advises on approximately $8.5 billion of client assets and has repeatedly been recognized as a top financial planning and advisory firm by publications including Forbes, Barron’s, The Financial Times, and Investment News. Balentine is also a perennial winner of the Pensions & Investments’ Best Places to Work in Money Management Award. In September 2021, Chairman Robert Balentine and CEO Adrian Cronje, Ph.D., CFA released First Generation Wealth: Three Guiding Principles for Long-lasting Wealth and an Enduring Family Legacy, a book to help wealth creators think through what it takes to build a meaningful legacy and best support future generations.Balentine LLC (“Balentine”) is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Balentine’s investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

