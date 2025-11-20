Balentine Names Robert Vann, Jr. Senior Relationship Manager, Multi-Family Office

Balentine creates custom, holistic solutions for wealth creators at every stage of their journey. Robert Vann, Jr. Joins Balentine

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balentine announces that Robert (Robby) Vann, Jr. has joined the boutique wealth management firm as Senior Relationship Manager leading the Multi-Family Office team. In this new role, Robert will provide comprehensive wealth management services, ranging from investment strategy, estate planning, and tax optimization to philanthropy and family governance to multigenerational families as they work to preserve their legacy. With more than two decades of experience as an attorney and wealth advisor, he brings unique insight into the intersection of investments, wealth, and the law.“Robby brings a unique and deeply relevant blend of legal, fiduciary, and wealth advisory experience to the Balentine team,” said Adrian Cronje, Ph.D., CFA, Balentine CEO. “The decade he spent as a practicing trust and estate attorney working with families with net worths spanning from $10 million to over $1 billion will be a tremendous asset for our clients who are thoughtfully navigating the family dynamics and governance challenges that significant wealth brings.”Prior to joining Balentine, Robert was a Managing Director of Investment Management and Wealth Advisory at First Manhattan Company. He also served as Senior Vice President at Northern Trust Wealth Management, where he advised multi-generational, ultra-high-net-worth clients in Atlanta, New York City, and Greenwich, CT on comprehensive estate planning, trust administration, and generational wealth. Earlier in his career, he was an Associate with both The Private Client Law Group and Hendrick & Rascoe, LLC in Atlanta, and he remains an active member of the Georgia Bar Association.Robert is a native of Birmingham, Ala. and attended The Lawrenceville School. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Economics from Vanderbilt University and his Juris Doctor from the University of Georgia School of Law. He also holds a Certificate in EU Law Studies from the Université Libre de Bruxelles.About BalentineBalentine is a majority employee-owned wealth management firm that aims to serve entrepreneurs and their families to help preserve and propel the wealth they’ve created for generations. Through its offices in Atlanta, Ga., and Raleigh, N.C., Balentine advises on approximately $8.5 billion of client assets and has repeatedly been recognized as a top financial planning and advisory firm by publications including Forbes, Barrons, The Financial Times, and Investment News. Balentine is also a perennial winner of the Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management Award. In September 2021, Chairman Robert Balentine and CEO Adrian Cronje, Ph.D., CFA released First Generation Wealth, a book to help wealth creators think through what it takes to build a meaningful legacy and best support future generations.Balentine LLC (“Balentine”) is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Balentine’s investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.# # #

