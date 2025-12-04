'Giving Wings to a Movement' Documentary by The Trueness Project Earns Outstanding Excellence Award at RFIFF 2025

Outstanding Excellence laurel by RFIFF. M. Teresa Lawrence, JD, DHL, President & Executive Director, The Trueness Project. She's the documentary's Executive Producer. Photo: Courtesy.

The film stands as a testament to what people with vision, consistency, and collective action can achieve.

DANIEL, WY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Trueness Project is honored to announce that "Giving Wings to a Movement" , its deeply human short documentary produced by M. Teresa Lawrence, has won the Outstanding Excellence Award by the Religion Faith International Film Festival (RFIFF) in its Fall 2025 round.This recognition underscores the film’s power to tell authentic stories of community, leadership, hope, and transformation.Through intimate portraits and personal testimonies, "Giving Wings to a Movement" chronicles the heart and mission of The Trueness Project, its commitment to uplifting lives through education, book donations, youth leadership mentorship, community outreach, and creative empowerment.The Outstanding Excellence award, one of the highest honours awarded by RFIFF, affirms the film’s excellence in storytelling, production quality, emotional impact, and thematic resonance. On the official RFIFF Fall 2025 winners list , the documentary appears among a select group of films recognized for exceptional merit.The short documentary further documents the milestones the nonprofit has taken in promoting peace and creativity through The Grand Butterfly Gathering.It captures the spirit, purpose, and emotional resonance of the Gathering, showing how people from around the world unite to celebrate unity and creativity, share stories of transformation and promote global peace, all while dressed as butterflies."Our aim has always been to show the world what transformation looks like when people choose hope over fear and service over silence. To see this film embraced at this level is deeply humbling.I hope that more hearts are opened, more conversations begin, and more communities realize how powerful they can be when they rise together," said M. Teresa Lawrence, President and Executive Director of The Trueness Project. She also doubles as the documentary's Executive Producer.For The Trueness Project, this award rubberstamps the nonprofit's belief that stories of hope, resilience, and compassion deserve a global platform. This documentary presents a genuine portrait of humanity rising through solidarity, empathy, and purpose.This honor comes at a pivotal time. The documentary has already enjoyed several key screenings and festival recognitions. It was officially selected for screening at the Marina del Rey Film Festival 2025, held at the Culver Theater in Culver City, California.It was also selected by the Silicon Beach Film Festival 2025, a major platform for independent and socially conscious films.In addition, the film was featured during the Grand Butterfly Gathering, an annual global gathering by The Trueness Project, where participants from around the world, in person and virtually, gather to promote peace and creativity.With the RFIFF award, "Giving Wings to a Movement" is poised to reach wider audiences seeking meaningful, transformative narratives.The impact of this recognition opens doors for future collaborations, broader distribution possibilities, including potential airing on networks aligned with RFIFF’s partners, and invitations to present the film in new cultural, educational, or philanthropic contexts.As the film continues its journey, the organization envisions leveraging this momentum to fuel its core programs and benefit more communities around the world.The Trueness Project extends its thanks to RFIFF for the honour, to festival judges for recognising the film’s heart and message, and to the broader community of change-makers whose work the film seeks to illuminate. With this award, "Giving Wings to a Movement" takes flight toward new horizons and more impact.For questions about this documentary or to support the nonprofit in continuing to transform lives, please contact:

