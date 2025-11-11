Long-Serving Finance Leader and Entrepreneur Jeff Belle Joins The Trueness Project Board of Directors
M. Teresa Lawrence, President & Executive Director of The Trueness Project, poses for a photo with Jeff Belle, Founder and CEO of Royal Belle Equity Partners, during a past event. Photo: Courtesy.
This appointment reinforces The Trueness Project's efforts to scale its impact, build strong networks, and achieve multidimensional collaborations.DANIEL, WY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Trueness Project, a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit headquartered in Wyoming with active programmes in Africa and Nepal, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Belle, Founder and Managing Partner of Royal Belle Equity Partners (USA), to its Board of Directors, effective November 1, 2025.
With a career spanning public governance, private investment and social impact, Jeff is set to lend his expertise to guide The Trueness Project’s next phase of global growth and sustainable operations.
A Multi-experienced Leader
Jeff brings deep experience from both the public and private sectors. He previously served as an elected official in California's Bay Area, serving as a Contra Costa County Board of Education Trustee.
While on the Board, he chaired a $2.9 billion education budget serving 18 school districts and more than 300,000 constituents.
His tenure was marked by his commitment to transparent fiscal management, educational improvement, and community accountability, positively impacting multiple school districts and tens of thousands of students..
Earlier in his career, Jeff worked as a government relations consultant, representing businesses, tribal governments, healthcare organizations, and municipalities in Washington, D.C., Oklahoma, and California.
These experiences equipped him with deep expertise in public policy, intergovernmental relations, and stakeholder engagement, skills that come in handy in advancing sustainable, community-centered initiatives through The Trueness Project.
He currently serves as the Founder and Managing Partner of Royal Belle Equity Partners, a San Diego-based private equity firm specializing in investments in biotech, agtech, and biopharma.
He is also the Senior Venture Partner/Chairman at Aquillius, a San Diego–based bioengineering incubator and innovation hub supporting early-stage startups in life sciences, medtech, and sustainability.
Jeff's Impact
His ability to navigate complex financial structures and his commitment to ethical leadership align directly with The Trueness Project’s values of authenticity and impact.
While its headquarters are in Wyoming, USA, The Trueness Project is constantly seeking partnerships to broaden its reach and serve more countries around the world. The non-profit's emphasis is on making the world a better place, a mission clearly seen through its annual global event promoting peace and unity.
As a Board Member, Jeff will support:
- Strategic financial planning and diversified funding models to enhance long-term sustainability.
- Governance oversight, compliance and impact measurement across countries of operation.
- Strengthening country programme capacity via mentorship, leadership development and international partnership networks.
“The Trueness Project’s focus on empowering people to live authentically, serve their communities and unlock their potential resonates deeply with me. I am honoured to join a board committed to genuine transformation across borders,” Jeff said concerning his appointment.
A Global Footprint
While headquartered in Wyoming, USA, The Trueness Project operates internationally, with country teams, programmes, and partnerships across multiple continents, and is bringing together more teams.
This appointment reinforces the organisation’s efforts to scale impact.
In announcing the appointment, The Trueness Project’s President & Executive Director, M. Teresa Lawrence, commented:
“Jeff’s joining the Board is an important milestone for our global mission. His significant financial and governance experience, coupled with a real passion for youth and community work, strengthens our efforts across our various target countries.
He will help the nonprofit scale responsibly, deepen impact and build sustainable global operations.”
The addition of Jeff to the Board signals a deeper commitment to connectivity, accountability, and global impact, key elements as The Trueness Project seeks to expand its global operations with tangible and scalable programmes.
About The Trueness Project
The Trueness Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit headquartered in Wyoming, committed to empowering youth and communities through education, mentorship, and leadership development. Having a significant impact in various countries in and outside Africa, the organization focuses on leadership book donations, student mentorship, youth leadership promotion, student book co-authorship and publishing, and transformational community programs that ignite truth, integrity, and purpose. Learn more about the nonprofit: www.truenessproject.org.
