The Trueness Project Partners with EVOKE for the 2026 Grand Butterfly Gathering

About

The Trueness Project is a 501 (c3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Daniel, WY, USA, founded as a culmination of the divine desire to ease suffering across the world by promoting self-belief and the power of truth and authentic living. We work tirelessly to promote these values in all aspects of life, from personal relationships to business practices. Our team comprises experts in various fields, including psychology, education, and community development. Our organization is built on the belief that everyone has the right to live their truth. We strive to create a world where people are free to be themselves without fear of judgment or discrimination. We use our works of philanthropy as an avenue for empowerment to freedom, and not a license to any form of continued dependence. Please visit our website at www.truenessproject.org to support or learn more about us.

