The Trueness Project Partners with EVOKE for the 2026 Grand Butterfly Gathering
Craig Shah (L), Founder of EVOKE, poses for a photo with M. Teresa Lawrence, President & Executive Director, The Trueness Project. Photo Courtesy.
Together, the two organizations will co-sponsor the upcoming Grand Butterfly Gathering, a worldwide celebration of peace, authenticity, and personal transformation.
Held every last Saturday of June, it brings together people from around the globe in a transformational symbolic act of unity.
Participants wear butterfly wings in person or join virtually from their locations, expressing their commitment to truth, compassion, and a more peaceful world.
The event is a signature initiative of The Trueness Project, which believes that lasting peace begins within each person. When individuals connect deeply with who they truly are, they develop the courage to live and act with integrity.
That personal transformation becomes a foundation for stronger communities, healthier relationships, and global harmony.
The Trueness Project teaches that every person carries a unique truth that the world needs.
Through mentorship, leadership development, education programs, and community movements, the organization helps individuals uncover their inner clarity and step confidently into their purpose.
This commitment to truth as a pathway to peace shapes everything the organization does, from school-based mentorship to international storytelling work to the global butterfly movement.
As next year’s event nears, EVOKE has partnered with The Trueness Project because of this mission. EVOKE believes that uplifting humanity is not only possible but necessary, and that gratitude is one of the most powerful tools for creating meaningful change.
EVOKE’s marketplace is built on a gratitude-based model that rewards members for taking positive actions and choosing ethical products. Through this partnership, EVOKE will sponsor the gathering and provide Gratitude Tokens to all in-person participants.
These tokens can be redeemed on the EVOKE Marketplace according to the guidelines provided on the Gratitude Token page.
EVOKE sees The Trueness Project as a strategic partner because both organizations share a vision for a world where people act with intention, compassion, and responsibility.
The Trueness Project works to transform hearts and minds through truth and mentorship. EVOKE works to transform everyday behavior through gratitude and conscious commerce. Together, they are building a bridge between inner transformation and outward impact.
“We believe that peace begins with truth. When people understand who they are, and when they trust their inner voice, they become more compassionate and courageous,” says M. Teresa Lawrence, President and Executive Director of The Trueness Project.
“EVOKE understands the power of human intention. Their model of gratitude is a perfect complement to our work with authenticity and inner leadership. We are honored to stand together.”
Craig Shah, Founder of EVOKE, expressed the same sense of alignment. “Far beyond being a marketplace, EVOKE is a community of people who want to live with purpose. Partnering with The Trueness Project allows us to extend that purpose into a global movement of peace and truth.
The Grand Butterfly Gathering gives people a moment to reflect, connect, and act towards a better world. We believe in that mission and we are proud to support it.”
The Grand Butterfly Gathering is open to participants worldwide. Whether joining the physical celebration or taking part virtually, individuals everywhere are invited to dress up creatively like butterflies, embrace and celebrate their truth, and join the collective work of creating a more peaceful world.
For those attending in person, EVOKE’s Gratitude Tokens will serve as a powerful symbol that gratitude is both a personal practice and a community resource.
Both organizations believe that when people come together with honesty, gratitude, and intention, positive change becomes not just possible, but inevitable.
About The Trueness Project
The Trueness Project is a global nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals discover their inner truth and live with purpose, compassion, and integrity. Through education, mentorship, leadership development, and peace initiatives, the organization works to uplift humanity and strengthen communities.
About EVOKE
EVOKE is a purpose-driven phygital marketplace that blends ethical commerce with gratitude, global impact, and community engagement. The EVOKE Gratitude Token system encourages giving, rewards conscious behavior, and supports charities that uplift humanity.
For any inquiries about this press release, or to partner with any of the entities therein, kindly email us at info@evokemedia.io or contact:
M. Teresa Lawrence
www.truenessproject.org
teresa@truenessproject.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.