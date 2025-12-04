Launch the Holidays at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex With New ‘Kennedy Under the Stars: Holiday Edition’

The new drone show at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Neon Stilt Walkers at Kennedy Under the Stars

Annual Holidays in Space Features a New Drone Show

Our Holidays in Space and Kennedy Under the Stars: Holiday Edition illuminate the season, especially with this year’s all-new drone show. We look forward to creating a lifetime of holiday memories.” — Howard Schwartz, acting Chief Operating Officer

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sleigh the way into a holiday adventure that’s out of this world! Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex , recently ranked the number one attraction in the United States in Tripadvisor’s 2025 Traveler’s Choice Awards, is where festive fun meets real space exploration. Get up close to authentic flight-flown artifacts, meet a veteran NASA astronaut, and feel the rumble of a rocket launch.This December, the holidays take off at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex with the annual Holidays in Space , a spectacular celebration that combines festive cheer with the wonder of space exploration. Kicking off the seasonal festivities is the debut of Kennedy Under the Stars : Holiday Edition, a dazzling after-hours event inviting guests to experience the visitor complex in a whole new light…after dark!Kennedy Under the Stars: Holiday Edition will take place Friday and Saturday, December 19 and 20, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. This special, separately ticketed event ($65 per person) will transform the visitor complex into a holiday outpost filled with music, lights, and space-themed merriment.Guests can explore some of the most popular attractions at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, including Heroes & Legends, Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex, Journey To Mars, Space Shuttle Atlantis, Planet Play, and more, all after hours and aglow in festive décor. The iconic Rocket Garden will come alive with twinkling lights and a Holiday Grooves Dance Party, while a spectacular custom drone show will light up the night sky in a display unlike any other.The event’s live entertainment will feature The Vocalitas performing holiday classics, whimsical characters on stilts, and a roving Penny Farthing-riding elf adding a touch of vintage charm. Guests can also enjoy the brilliant and beautiful Rocket Tree Trail, take part in a scavenger hunt, and snap a photo with the Mars Rover dressed as Rudolph.Attendees are encouraged to wear their most creative space-themed holiday attire (no masks or face coverings permitted). Complimentary parking is included with admission. Holiday edition retail items will be available for purchase throughout the evening. (Annual Passholder discounts on food, beverage, and retail purchases will apply.)Holidays in Space continues December 21–30, 2025 (closed December 25), with holiday decorations and an all-new Holidays in Space Drone Show Spectacular! The breathtaking 600-drone performance produced by Nova Sky Stories follows Starflake, a celestial character formed from a meteor shower, as she travels across the cosmos. The show will feature brilliant visuals of the International Space Station, NASA spacecraft, a glowing cosmic tree, and even a Santa astronaut, making it a truly interstellar celebration of the season. Premium viewing for this show will be available on select nights throughout the holiday season and can be purchased soon at KennedySpaceCenter.com.“We are proud to partner with the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and NASA to bring a new dimension of storytelling to the Holidays in Space celebration. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to world class innovation – merging space exploration with aerial artistry.” Jeremy Stein, Chief Executive Producer for Nova Sky Stories.In addition, guests can look forward to the Jim Henson Company's Fraggle Rock™: A Space-y Adventure, a new, original live show debuting Monday, December 22 in the Universe Theater, as well as an interactive, family breakfast experience available during the holiday period.To make the most of the holiday season, guests can also purchase the Holiday Dining Package. Designed to make mealtime at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex more convenient and enjoyable during the busy holiday season, the package is available for presale only and will be offered December 15–19, 2025, and December 22, 2025–January 2, 2026, for $39.99 per person in addition to admission. The Holiday Dining Package includes one meal from either the Orbit Cafe, Moonrock Cafe, or Barbecue (located in Chat With An Astronaut), offering selections such as chicken tenders and fries, pizza, cheeseburgers, hamburgers, or veggie burgers. Guests will also receive a refillable souvenir cup and a choice of one snack and two of either a snack or Space Dots. serving of Space Dots, or the option to redeem for two snacks or two Space Dots.Tickets for Kennedy Under the Stars: Holiday Edition go on sale November 4 at www.KennedySpaceCenter.com About Kennedy Space Center Visitor ComplexGo beyond imagination and into something real at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, which was recently ranked as the number one attraction in the U.S. in Tripadvisor’s 2025 Traveler’s Choice Awards. Get up close to real flight flown artifacts, meet a veteran NASA astronaut, feel the rumble of a rocket launch, and so much more. Just 45 minutes from Orlando, Fla., Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex opens daily at 9 a.m. with closing times varying by season. The popular two-day ticket, which can be used for up to six months from purchase and averages a cost of $45 per day, is now available for $91 per adult and $81 per child. Single-day admission is $77 per adult; $67 per child. For more information, call 877-313-2610 or visit www.KennedySpaceCenter.com About Nova Sky StoriesNova Sky Stories is the global leader in drone entertainment, transforming night skies into dynamic stages for aerial storytelling. Our productions deliver immersive visual experiences to live audiences worldwide.[Nova Sky Stories is honored to partner with Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and NASA to produce a custom holiday drone show that celebrates the wonder of space exploration and the magic of the holiday season.]

