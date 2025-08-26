United Way of Central Maryland Celebrates a Century of Service and Impact with Centennial Benefit Concert on October 11

Multi-award-winning artist Common to headline United Way of Central Maryland's Centennial Benefit Concert. Special guests include award-winning artist CeCe Peniston, Elyscia Jefferson of The Voice (Season 25), Whiskey Feathers, and the Baltimore City College Choir

Tickets on sale for the show headlined by multi-award-winning artist Common. Guests include CeCe Peniston, Elyscia Jefferson, Whiskey Feathers, and more.

This concert will be an unforgettable night of performers—and our neighbors—coming together to celebrate in a spirit of joy and purpose, honoring our shared commitment to Greater Baltimore.” — Franklyn Baker

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of a century of service and driving positive change across Greater Baltimore, United Way of Central Maryland will host a Centennial Benefit Concert featuring multi-award-winning artist, Common on October 11 at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall at 7 p.m. Additional performances include legendary dance-music vocalist, CeCe Peniston, as well as local artists Elyscia Jefferson of The Voice, Season 25, Whiskey Feathers, and the Baltimore City College Choir, which will join CeCe Peniston on stage to perform United Way’s new theme song.The evening of giving back to and celebrating the spirit of our community will feature moving performances, tributes to local changemakers, and more.“Every day, we see that when people band together, we can reach a future where everyone thrives. United is the way to build a healthier, more resilient community,” said Franklyn Baker, president and CEO, United Way of Central Maryland. “Music unites and inspires us. This concert will be an unforgettable night of performers—and our neighbors—coming together to celebrate in a spirit of joy and purpose, honoring our shared commitment to Greater Baltimore.”For 100 years, United Way of Central Maryland has been a catalyst for long-term, positive change – serving the region through natural disasters, wars, civil unrest, health crises, government shutdowns, and more.Investment in United Way fuels healthy communities, youth opportunity, financial security, and neighborhood resiliency. Fundraising throughout its centennial year will help expand the organization’s Veterans Treatment Court, support and develop more social entrepreneurs, launch new Neighbors United grassroots organizing programs, and deepen investment in local youths through its Young Men United program and Family Centers for parenting students.“United Way’s mission to uplift and unite communities has always been close to my heart, and I’m honored to be part of this incredible celebration here in Baltimore,” said CeCe Peniston. “As an ambassador for United Way Worldwide, I’ve seen the impact this organization has across the country – but what’s happening here in Central Maryland is truly special. From helping student parents graduate to making sure families have a safe place to call home, United Way of Central Maryland is changing lives every day. I can’t wait to perform and share in this milestone moment as we raise our voices – and raise support – for the next 100 years of impact.”For more information about the Centennial Benefit Concert and to purchase tickets, visit www.uwcm.org/concert Media partners of the United Way of Central Maryland Centennial Benefit Concert include WJZ and AFRO News.

United Way of Central Maryland's Centennial Benefit Concert

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.