Jim Henson’s Fraggles Embark on a New, Out-Of-Their-World Adventure Exclusively at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Fraggle Rock™: A Space-y Adventure brings beloved characters to life in a new musical, educational live show full of fun for the whole family

Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure celebrates the joy of discovery and the spirit of curiosity that has always defined the NASA story we share here at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.” — Therrin Protze, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and The Jim Henson Company announce Fraggle Rock™: A Space-y Adventure, a new, original live show debuting Monday, December 22 at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. The exciting, on-stage adventure will bring Jim Henson’s EmmyAward-winning Fraggles face-to-face with NASA’s real-life space explorers.In this first-of-its-kind collaboration, the beloved Fraggles venture from their magical underground caves on a journey to discover the wonders of today’s NASA. Following a mysterious postcard all the way to Florida’s Space Coast, Gobo, Red, and making his live stage debut, Uncle Travelling Matt, arrive at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and meet a member of the Exploration Ground Systems crew, who is essential to every NASA mission. Together, they embark on a musical, comedic quest to learn about NASA’s Artemis missions and humanity’s next giant leap to the Moon, even talking with a real astronaut from the International Space Station.“Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure celebrates the joy of discovery and the spirit of curiosity that has always defined the NASA story we share here at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex,” said Therrin Protze, COO, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. “We’re honored to partner with The Jim Henson Company, known for its innovation, imagination and storytelling for young audiences and families, to create a show that will inspire dreamers of all ages to look up, explore, and picture their own place among the stars.”“Families are in for a real treat when the magic and wonder of Fraggle Rock arrives at the legendary Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Fans of all ages will be able to see Uncle Travelling Matt, Red, Gobo and Cotterpin Doozer live and in person,” said John Tartaglia, the new stage show’s director, writer, and choreographer, and The Jim Henson Company’s Creative Supervisor for Fraggle Rock. “Fraggle Rock has always embraced the idea that anything is possible when we work together and celebrate our interconnected world, and NASA is such an incredible example of that idea. With our Fraggles and Doozers meeting new friends from NASA, there will be music, comedy, and so much to explore!”The production features full-body costumed “walkaround” versions of the Fraggles and puppet versions of the Doozers all crafted by the award-winning Jim Henson’s Creature Shop™. Through laughter, music, and physical comedy, the new production blends Henson’s timeless storytelling and artistry with the awe-inspiring science of space exploration.Audiences will learn that everyone, no matter how big or small, can make a difference in the universe.Included with admission, Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure will be performed twice daily at 12:30 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. in the Universe Theater at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.Throughout Holidays in Space, December 21-30 (closed December 25), the visitor complex will also host a special character breakfast featuring the stars of Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure, offering guests an unforgettable opportunity to meet favorite Fraggles up close, enjoy themed menu items, and capture out-of-this-world holiday memories.Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure is written, choreographed, and directed by John Tartaglia (Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock). The production is produced and designed by The Producers Group in association with The Jim Henson Company and in partnership with Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. For more information, visit http://www.kennedyspacecenter.com About Fraggle RockFor decades, Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock has maintained its ambitious goal of inspiring world peace by fostering an appreciation for diversity, empathy, and community. Filled with Henson characters that were specifically created to entertain a global audience, the world of Fraggle Rock stars a group of furry, fun-loving, subterranean creatures known as the Fraggles who learn the value of interconnectedness as they live alongside their industrious neighbors the Doozers and the enormous and often terrifying Gorgs. The music-filled comedic adventures of Red, Gobo, Wembley, Boober, Mokey and of course Uncle Traveling Matt have gone on to capture the hearts of children and adults alike. Fraggle Rock’s legacy continues with new Emmy-winning productions, public appearances, live stage shows, music releases, and collectible toys, apparel, and books for the millions of global fans of all ages who love to dance their cares away.About The Jim Henson CompanyThe Jim Henson Company has remained an established leader in family entertainment for 70 years and is recognized as an innovator in puppetry, animatronics, and digital animation. The Company’s most recent credits include the upcoming holiday special for Apple TV The First Snow of Fraggle Rock, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip for Disney+, the Oscar-winning Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio for Netflix, and the Emmy-winning Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock for Apple TV. Other television credits include Slumberkins and Harriet the Spy for Apple TV; Dinosaur Train, Splash and Bubbles, and Sid the Science Kid all for PBS; Earth to Ned for Disney+; and Word Party and the Emmy-winning series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, both for Netflix. Iconic catalogue titles include Fraggle Rock, The Storyteller, the sci-fi series Farscape, and the ground-breaking fantasy classics The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth.Headquartered in Los Angeles with additional locations in New York and London, the Company is also home to Jim Henson’s Creature Shop™, a pre-eminent puppet and creature-building group and industry leader in puppeteered digital animation, with international film, television, theme park, and advertising clients.About The Producers GroupThe Producers Group (TPG) is a premier provider of production and design services for destination attractions worldwide. TPG specializes in turnkey attractions, production management, technical design, and content development for everything from small projects to entire theme parks. TPG creates the most amazing attractions and guest experiences worldwide by redefining the industry standard. TPG maintains a full-time, in-house staff of highly trained Show Producers, Project Managers, Technical Directors, Technical Managers, Technical Documentation Support Staff, and Specialized Designers of all disciplines.About Kennedy Space Center Visitor ComplexGo beyond imagination and into something real at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Named the No. 1 U.S. Attraction by TripAdvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex gets visitors up close to real flight flown artifacts, meet a veteran NASA astronaut, feel the rumble of a rocket launch, and so much more. Just 45 minutes from Orlando, Fla., Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex opens daily at 9 a.m. with closing times varying by season. The popular two-day ticket, which can be used for up to six months from purchase and averages a cost of $45 per day, is now available for $91 per adult and $81 per child. Single-day admission is $77 per adult; $67 per child. For more information, call 877-313-2610 or visit www.KennedySpaceCenter.com

