North Dakota Department of Commerce announces $600,000 in funding to support Native American small businesses

The North Dakota Department of Commerce has announced the availability of $600,000 in funding to support the growth, sustainability and competitiveness of Native American–owned small businesses across the state. The Native American Small Business Support Program was created through funding appropriated by the 69th Legislative Assembly.

The Native American Small Business Support Program is designed to maximize the economic impact of these funds by providing flexible awards ranging from $10,000 to $600,000. Awards may be made to one or multiple businesses, depending on demand and potential impact.

“This program is an opportunity to make strategic investments in Native-owned businesses, which are vital to North Dakota’s economy,” said Economic Development & Finance Deputy Director and Head of Investments and Innovation Shayden Akason. “We’re looking to support projects that grow revenue and deliver lasting benefits.”

To be eligible, applicants must be a for-profit business with at least 51% Native American ownership, fewer than 500 employees and be located and operating in North Dakota. Businesses must also be in good standing with state and federal requirements.

Funds may be used for a variety of business needs, including working capital, equipment or technology purchases, expansion or modernization, marketing, workforce development or other investments that demonstrate measurable impact.

Proposals will be evaluated based on business viability, use of funds, anticipated impact, organizational capacity and completeness. Applications are due by Jan. 13, 2026, and must be submitted via email to Shayden Akason at sakason@nd.gov.

Awardees will be required to submit progress reports every six months and a final report summarizing expenditures and outcomes. All funds must be expended by June 30, 2027.

For more information, application guidelines, and program details, visit the Native American Small Business Support Program page on the Commerce website.