North Dakota Department of Commerce awards Autonomous Agriculture Grants to Greenfield Robotics and Grand Farm

The North Dakota Department of Commerce has awarded Autonomous Agriculture Grants to Greenfield Robotics and Grand Farm, supporting two transformative projects that aim to advance autonomous farming technologies, strengthen North Dakota’s leadership in ag-tech innovation and deliver benefits to producers across the state. Both awardees were funded at 93% of their requested amounts.

“These grants represent a strategic investment in the future of agriculture,” said Commissioner Chris Schilken. “By supporting cutting-edge technologies and real-world testing, we’re helping North Dakota producers stay competitive, attract new business to our state, and ensure our ag economy remains strong for generations to come.”

Greenfield Robotics Award

Greenfield Robotics received a $500,000 grant to launch a full-season autonomous farming pilot.

The project will serve as a proving ground for next-generation autonomous systems that integrate planting, weed management, nutrient delivery, and cover crop establishment. Greenfield Robotics will test how autonomous robots can replace traditional tillage and significantly reduce, or potentially eliminate, herbicide inputs while supporting soil health and maintaining strong crop productivity.

By conducting research in North Dakota conditions, the project aims to generate actionable insights for farmers considering autonomous tools and regenerative practices. Greenfield Robotics will deliver field demonstrations, research findings and outreach for producers, agronomists and stakeholders

Grand Farm Award

Grand Farm received a $7 million grant to advance Phase II of its Innovation Campus in Casselton, expanding it into a next-generation Autonomous Agriculture Proving Ground designed to secure North Dakota’s position as a global leader in agricultural innovation.

Building on the success of Phase I, which delivered a 25,000-square-foot Innovation Shop, 590 acres of activated land and nearly 80 field trials with more than 70 organizations in just two years, Phase II will accelerate research, commercialization and workforce development on one coordinated campus.

The award will be used to:

Construct new facilities, roads, utilities and partner co-location infrastructure.

Engage hundreds of organizations, including startups, in real-world testing and development.

Expand applied R&D across robotics, drones, autonomous systems and precision tools.

Support North Dakota growers through direct involvement, on-site collaboration and structured input via the Grand Farm Grower Advisory Board.

Generate increased annual tax revenue, attract new companies and unlock additional federal investment over the next decade.

Phase II will also deliver campus-wide drainage improvements, upgraded demonstration areas, multi-use facilities, advanced AV/hybrid tools and new equipment including drones, robotics platforms and more.

“These two projects reflect the full spectrum of innovation we need to lead in autonomous agriculture,” said Miki Miheguli, Director of Agronomy & Research at the North Dakota Soybean Council and scoring committee member. “From field-scale research to the infrastructure that enables commercialization, these strategic investments drive cutting-edge technology development and accelerate its real-world adoption, ensuring North Dakota remains at the forefront of agricultural innovation.”

About the Autonomous Agriculture Grant Program

Administered by the North Dakota Department of Commerce, the Autonomous Agriculture Grant Program supports pioneering technologies that strengthen agricultural productivity, expand commercialization opportunities, address workforce challenges and enhance North Dakota’s national leadership in agricultural innovation.