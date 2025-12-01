Extended deadline announced for Regional Workforce Impact Program applications

The North Dakota Department of Commerce has extended the application deadline for the Regional Workforce Impact Program (RWIP) to 5 p.m. CST on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026.

Applicants may still submit proposals by the original deadline of Dec. 9, 2025, as applications received by that date will be reviewed and may be awarded funding ahead of the extended deadline, which may reduce the amount of funding available in some regions. This allows projects with time-sensitive bids or contracts to move forward without delay.

Applications submitted after Dec. 9 will be reviewed following the Jan. 22 deadline.

Learn more about Regional Workforce Impact Program (RWIP) and apply at https://ndgov.link/RWIP.