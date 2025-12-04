Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala delivers keynote at 2025 Built Environment Annual Colloquium, 5 Dec
The Council for the Built Environment (CBE) is hosting the 2025 Built Environment Annual Colloquium on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, under the theme “Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future”.
The event aligns with the national focus on “Creating Strategic Multisectoral Partnerships for a Disability-Inclusive Society.”
The Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Sihle Zikalala, will deliver the keynote address.
The CBE has completed accessibility audits of public buildings across Tshwane, ensuring that government facilities are accessible to all citizens. The state of accessibility report findings will be published in March 2026.
The Colloquium is a platform to drive inclusion for persons with disabilities, bringing together stakeholders to reflect on progress and strengthen partnerships. Highlights of the Colloquium include sharing leadership and lived experiences of persons with disabilities and promoting disability-inclusive design as a professional standard.
Event Details
Theme: Amplifying Inclusion through Universal Accessibility for Persons with Disabilities in the Built Environment
Date: 5 December 2025
Time: 08h00 – 16h00
Venue: University of South Africa
ZK Mathews Hall, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Building
Preller St, Moceanu, Pretoria
RSVP: register for the BE Colloquium by CTRL + Click on the RSVP link: Register here
