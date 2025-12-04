Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala delivers keynote at 2025 Built Environment Annual Colloquium, 5 Dec

The Council for the Built Environment (CBE) is hosting the 2025 Built Environment Annual Colloquium on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, under the theme “Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future”.

The event aligns with the national focus on “Creating Strategic Multisectoral Partnerships for a Disability-Inclusive Society.”

The Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Sihle Zikalala, will deliver the keynote address.

The CBE has completed accessibility audits of public buildings across Tshwane, ensuring that government facilities are accessible to all citizens. The state of accessibility report findings will be published in March 2026.

The Colloquium is a platform to drive inclusion for persons with disabilities, bringing together stakeholders to reflect on progress and strengthen partnerships. Highlights of the Colloquium include sharing leadership and lived experiences of persons with disabilities and promoting disability-inclusive design as a professional standard.

Event Details

Theme: Amplifying Inclusion through Universal Accessibility for Persons with Disabilities in the Built Environment

Date: 5 December 2025

Time: 08h00 – 16h00

Venue: University of South Africa

ZK Mathews Hall, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Building

Preller St, Moceanu, Pretoria

RSVP: register for the BE Colloquium by CTRL + Click on the RSVP link: Register here

