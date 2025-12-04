FETC 2026: Game-Changing Educational Experiences to Tackle the Biggest Challenges in EdTech

FETC 2026, Game Changers in Education

FETC 2026 is where the most innovative practitioners share what's actually working in schools and districts. It's where educators come to get answers, gain confidence, and leave ready to lead.” — Jennifer Womble, FETC Conference Chair.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As K-12 schools navigate unprecedented challenges—from 82% reporting cyberattacks in the past 18 months to 17% of U.S. students still lacking reliable home internet—the Future of Education Technology Conference ( FETC ) is set to deliver more than 500 professional learning sessions at its 2026 event, January 11–14 in Orlando, FL.Designed for educators, district leaders, and technology decision-makers, FETC 2026 will provide the insights and strategies needed to meet the moment and prepare for the future of digital learning. Sessions will explore today’s most critical issues, including: Artificial Intelligence in Education . AI is rapidly transforming classrooms. In 2025, 54% of students and 53% of teachers reported using AI at school—a 15% jump in just two years. Yet, only 48% of districts have provided AI training for teachers. FETC’s AI sessions will offer actionable strategies for integrating AI responsibly, addressing ethics, bias, and academic honesty, and empowering educators to use AI as a tool for creativity and personalized learning. Experts will share best practices for using AI as an effective teaching tool while preserving pedagogical independence and fostering students' critical thinking skillsCybersecurity and Data Privacy. With nearly 14,000 security events and 9,300 confirmed cyber incidents reported across K-12 institutions, cybersecurity remains a top concern. Data from SETDA shows that costs per incident range from $50,000 to $1 million. As a result, cybersecurity has become a top priority for state education leaders. At FETC 2026, experts will share best practices for protecting student data and keeping digital learning environments secure.Digital Equity and Inclusion. As federal digital-access funding sunsets—and only 27% of states plan to maintain programs—FETC sessions will spotlight strategies to close the digital divide and ensure equitable access for all learners, especially in rural and low-income communities. Leading experts will share proven strategies for bridging this gap during the conference.Pedagogical Innovations. With a "digital use divide" persisting due to a lack of sustained teacher professional development, FETC will feature sessions that demonstrate how to integrate technology with effective instructional design. Attendees will gain new approaches for engagement, differentiation, and deeper learning.Career and Technical Education (CTE) and Immersive Technology. To prepare students for high-demand careers through hands-on, tech-based learning, the conference offers sessions on CTE, robotics, coding, esports, and VR/AR to connect educators with these fields. With VR expected in 40% of K-12 schools by 2024 and shown to boost learning by 76%, these sessions will show how immersive tools build skills and career readiness. At FETC 2026, educators can join sessions on VR/AR, coding, robotics, esports, and career pathways for practical strategies to engage CTE and meet workforce needs."Education leaders are facing more complexity than ever before, but they're not facing it alone," said Jennifer Womble, FETC Conference Chair. "FETC 2026 brings together the brightest minds and most innovative practitioners to share what's actually working in schools and districts across the country. This is where educators come to get answers, gain confidence, and leave ready to lead."Attendees can earn up to 35 Continuing Education Units (CEUs) and benefit from:• In-Depth Learning: Comprehensive sessions on critical edtech topics, especially AI for learning.• Expert Insights: Presentations from thought leaders at the forefront of education technology.• Practical Solutions: Tools and strategies ready for immediate implementation.• Interactive Collaboration: Q&A and networking with peers and presenters.For the complete schedule and speaker lineup, visit www.fetc.org . Sign up for email updates to be the first to know when new sessions are announced.# # # #About FETCThe Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) is a premier event and year-round community for technology decision-makers, innovators, and educators. Its annual conference brings together K-12 education leaders for cutting-edge sessions, hands-on workshops and an expansive exhibit hall featuring more than 450 leading solution providers. FETC also leads a State Alliance Network, a national group committed to promoting innovation, improving professional development, and showcasing exemplary practices in using technology to support teaching and learning.About CommunityEDUCommunityEDU, part of the Arc network, was established in 2025 to unify its network of powerful media, events, and community platforms to equip education and technology leaders with the tools, knowledge, and connections to create meaningful change across K-12 and higher education. Its media platforms include District Administration and University Business. Key events are the Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) and Leadhership Network for Women. CommunityEDU also manages the District Administration Leadership Institute (DALI), which offers leadership development through superintendent summits and cabinet retreats.ArcArc is a B2B events, data, and media platform, backed by investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital. Founded to redefine business networking, Arc organizes over 120 events a year and operates critical content platforms in HR technology, agriculture and food, financial services, investing, and education technology. Arc has over 300 talented colleagues in the U.S., U.K., Netherlands, and Singapore, who create new ways to connect communities, wherever, whenever, or however people need to come together to grow their businesses.

