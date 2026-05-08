FETC 2027 Sets Up Education's 'Power Players' with Summits on AI Readiness, Effective EdTech, and Workforce Preparedness

FETC 2027, Jan. 26-29

FETC 2027 (Jan. 26-29) announces "Power Players" Summits to address the effective use of technology and AI in schools and classrooms.

Other events talk about the future of education, but FETC is where education’s power players gather to learn about effective programs and prepare to do the work.” — Jennifer Womble, FETC Chair

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With an eye toward equipping K-12 decision-makers to build for what’s next, FETC 2027 announced today the new Summit lineup, emphasizing AI in education, and a pointed message for the education sector: the classroom AI gap is a leadership problem, and district and school leaders are the ones who can close it.This power play by FETC is grounded in numbers. Eighty-six percent of students now use AI for schoolwork, but only 30% of teachers feel confident doing the same. And, while 76% of education leaders say AI literacy is now a basic student requirement, nearly 60% of educators report there is not enough AI training in districts that offer it.FETC 2027, under the theme “Power Players,” is offering 11 role-specific Summits designed not just to inspire practitioners but to equip them with the knowledge and strategies to use edtech effectively and meaningfully to support deeper learning, improve student outcomes, and elevate teaching.“Other events talk about the future of education, but FETC is where education’s power players gather to learn about effective programs and prepare to do the work. They come to share, collaborate, strategize, and go home with a plan for implementation as well as connections to others in the community for year-round support,” said Jennifer Womble, FETC Chair.The 2027 FETC Summit line-up is a centerpiece of the January 26-29 program. Designed for the decision-makers who attend FETC in force — the district administrators, school leaders, IT directors, and instructional coaches who set strategy, control budgets, and are accountable for outcomes to take a deep drive into institutional challenges and strategies for productive outcomes.In 2027, two AI-focused summits will address the central issue in K12 education right now:* AI Educator Summit — For classroom teachers navigating AI without a roadmap. Attendees gain knowledge and insights needed to build a foundational understanding of the current AI landscape. They will leave with practical strategies for instruction and assessment, and an understanding of the ethical use of AI, grounded in what works in real classrooms. Designed for immediate implementation, not just inspiration.* AI Leaders Summit — For district administrators and technology directors who need more than a vision. Participants build a custom AI agent and scalable governance framework — leaving with a plan they can defend to their board. At a moment when only 26 states have published any AI guidance and 68% of teachers haven’t engaged with district AI training, this summit treats AI strategy as an urgent leadership imperative.Beyond AI, FETC 2027 Summits address two other urgent priorities shaping K-12 leadership: workforce preparedness, through the Career Technical Education (CTE) Summit, and Esports programming that connects students to real career pathways. The Inclusive Leaders and Safety & Security Summits equip district leaders to navigate the implementation of assistive technology, cybersecurity, and student well-being, including mental health pressures and the appropriate use of technology.Seven additional Summits round out the lineup, covering executive leaders, instructional coaches, IT Leaders, librarians, and STEM & robotics leaders. Each summit will provide attendees with an immersive, focused learning experience built around the real challenges educators and leaders face today. All are exclusively available to All-Access and Session+ Pass holders.Registration is now open at www. fetc.org # # # #About FETCThe Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) is a premier event and year-round community for technology decision-makers, innovators, and educators. Its annual conference brings together K-12 education leaders for cutting-edge sessions, hands-on workshops and an expansive exhibit hall featuring more than 450 leading solution providers. FETC also leads a State Alliance Network, a national group committed to promoting innovation, improving professional development, and showcasing exemplary practices in using technology to support teaching and learning.​​About CommunityEDUCommunityEDU, part of the Arc network, was established in 2025 to unify its network of powerful media, events, and community platforms to equip education and technology leaders with the tools, knowledge, and connections to create meaningful change across K-12 and higher education. Its media platforms include District Administration and University Business. Key events are the Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) and Leadhership Network for Women. CommunityEDU also manages the District Administration Leadership Institute (DALI), which offers leadership development through superintendent summits and cabinet retreats.ArcArc is a B2B events, data, and media platform, backed by investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital. Founded to redefine business networking, Arc organizes over 120 events a year and operates critical content platforms in HR technology, agriculture and food, financial services, investing, and education technology. Arc has over 300 talented colleagues in the U.S., U.K., Netherlands, and Singapore, who create new ways to connect communities, wherever, whenever, or however people need to come together to grow their businesses.

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