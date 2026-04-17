For Thousands of K-12 Districts, Alyssa's Law Compliance Is No Longer Optional — and the Clock Is Running

Free live webinar on Alyssa's Law by Vivi, Raptor, and Make Our Schools Safe helps schools understand requirements before deadlines and funding windows close

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Alyssa's Law now enacted in 14 states — including Virginia and West Virginia, which passed the legislation this month — and 18 or more states actively advancing similar mandates, K-12 districts across the country are facing compliance deadlines that can no longer be deferred. For many, the window to act is measured in weeks, not months.To help district leaders navigate this urgent and rapidly evolving landscape, Vivi , Raptor Technologies, and Make Our Schools Safe are hosting a free live webinar , “Alyssa’s Law Explained: Compliance, Best Practices, and Safer School,” on April 23, 2026, at 3:00 pm EDT, to help K-12 districts understand exactly what compliance requires and how to act before deadlines and funding opportunities close.The hour-long event, hosted by Vivi in partnership with Raptor and Make Our Schools Safe, will cover:The Story and Nationwide Impact of Alyssa's LawWhat Compliance Looks Like from a Technical PerspectiveBuilding a Connected Safety Ecosystem to Enhance Emergency CommunicationsFollowing a short presentation, participants will have an opportunity for a live Q&A with School safety experts.Featured speakers will be:Lori Adhadeff, Founder of Make Our School SafeChris Porter, Director of Product Management, Raptor TechnologiesNatalie Mactier, CEO, ViviJoe Talaiver, Head of Product, ViviRegistration is open at: https://www.vivi.io/alyssas-law-explained-webinar # # # #About ViviUsed in more than 160,000 classrooms worldwide, Vivi is the campus operating system that unifies every display and device. It is the only platform that delivers crisis response, communications, and instruction without replacing hardware your district already owns. With features like wireless screen mirroring, digital signage, announcements, and emergency alerts, Vivi keeps every student and staff member engaged, informed, and safe through real-time classroom and campus communication.. Learn more at: www.vivi.io

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