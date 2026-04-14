TOKYOPOP Unveils Manga Quest, a Modern Education Resource from TOKYOPOP Learning

TOKYOPOP Learning, an educational imprint designed to transform how students engage with learning through the power of manga. The Cold War and Beyond: Packed with action, gripping visuals and real historical detail, students learn about the Cold War, the Space Race, the Civil Rights Movement and more! Dinosaur Adventures: Dynamic storytelling fused with scientific facts, readers learn about ammonites and prehistoric sea creatures, how fossils are made, and exciting dinosaur facts. Math Adventures: A daring crew of detectives use humor, problem-solving and fun manga art to show math isn't just for the classroom.

Manga Quest, a new educational manga collection from TOKYOPOP Learning, provides students ages 10+ with educational manga for classrooms, libraries, and homes.

Every title in this collection was built to be used: by real students, in real classrooms, at home, in the car, wherever they are reading and learning” — Sara Johnson, Education Editor, TOKYOPOP

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TOKYOPOP, the pioneering manga publisher that introduced an entire generation of American readers to the art form, today announced Manga Quest , the debut collection from TOKYOPOP Learning , its new educational imprint. Developed through a business partnership with Gakken Inc., one of Japan's leading educational publishers, Manga Quest is designed to turn learning into an adventure for students ages 10 and up – bringing the power of educational manga to classrooms, libraries, and homes.The collection bridges the gap between reading for fun and reading to learn. Each Manga Quest title delivers a fictional narrative with relatable characters facing high-stakes adventures, with nonfiction content woven throughout to deepen understanding and make complex ideas accessible to all readers. The books use manga's distinctive visual storytelling to strengthen reading comprehension, vocabulary, and content retention — especially for English learners, reluctant readers, and visual thinkers.“Manga Quest was born from a simple but powerful idea: what if that same magnetic storytelling could be the vehicle for learning? Through original characters and manga storytelling, we’re creating a new path to knowledge — one that pulls students forward, keeps them engaged, and delivers essential knowledge in history, math, and science they need to excel,” said Marc Honorof, Board Member and Vice President of Educational Publishing, TOKYOPOP. “With Manga Quest, we’re building something different: a new path to knowledge acquisition, one adventure at a time.”The Manga Quest collection launches with an initial lineup covering three subjects: history, math, and science.● Dinosaur Adventures – A science manga following Riku and space explorer Stella on a time-traveling journey through the Cretaceous period, with expert-reviewed paleontology content woven throughout.● Manga Quest Mathematics: Math Adventures with Integers, Ratios, and More! – Key middle school math concepts come to life as Detective Rock and his sidekick dog, Rokubei, crack cases and solve problems through story-driven adventures.● World History: The Cold War and Beyond – A historical manga tracing the Cold War from World War II through the Soviet collapse, featuring real photographs, maps, and timelines, with history brought to life through the people who lived it.“After years in the classroom and working with students and educators across the country, I know what it takes to get a kid genuinely excited about a subject — and I know how challenging that can be. Every title in this collection was built to be used: by real students, in real classrooms, at home, in the car, wherever they are reading and learning. Each one passes two tests: would a student pick it up on their own, and would a teacher trust it? We're confident these books deliver both,” said Sara Johnson, Education Editor, TOKYOPOP.Manga Quest launches this spring with three series, with a second book in each series scheduled for fall 2026. Titles are available for preorder now at manga-quest.com and through Penguin Random House Education.About TOKYOPOP LearningTOKYOPOP Learning is the educational imprint of TOKYOPOP, dedicated to curriculum-aligned manga for readers ages 10 and up. Collections will pair compelling fiction with rigorous nonfiction content across the content areas of mathematics, science, and history, delivering a reading experience that is both deeply engaging and academically meaningful. TOKYOPOP Learning is designed for classrooms, libraries, and homes — wherever students are ready to learn through adventure. Manga Quest is its debut collection. Visit tokyopop.com/learning to learn more.About TOKYOPOP, Inc.Founded in 1997, TOKYOPOP brings Asian pop culture to Hollywood and beyond. The company established the manga market in North America—introducing the term to the English language in the process—and has published thousands of titles in English and German, distributed anime and Asian films on home video and television, and licensed merchandise across consumer goods. With NARUTO THE GALLERY, TOKYOPOP is now expanding into live events and location-based entertainment. The company's core values center on multiculturalism and diversity, artistic integrity, and passionate storytelling. More information at: tokyopop.com.About Gakken Inc.Gakken Inc. is the company within the Gakken Group responsible for the publishing business.As a comprehensive publishing house, Gakken Inc. produces a wide range of books and magazines for readers of all ages, from children to adults. With a focus on integrating learning and entertainment, Gakken Inc. has particular strengths in children’s products and educational genres. More information about Gakken visit: https://www.corp-gakken.co.jp/en/ ; media inquiries visit: https://contact.gakken.jp/user/op_enquete.gsp?sid=1336&mid=001107jJ&hid=i7KUxc993_0

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