Nominations Open for Maine Association of School Libraries (MASL) Awards

Nominations are now open for the Maine Association of School Libraries (MASL) Walter J. Taranko School Librarian of the Year, Support Staff Educator of the Year, and Administrator of the Year Awards. All nominations are due February 15, 2026.

The Walter J. Taranko School Librarian of the Year Award honors 071-certified librarians who have made exceptional contributions to the profession at the local or state level. Recipients receive an engraved plaque and a cash donation to their school library media program.

The MASL Library Support Staff Educator of the Year Award recognizes educational technicians who have significantly strengthened their school library media programs. Recipients also receive an engraved plaque and a cash donation to their school library.

The MASL School Administrator of the Year Award honors administrators whose leadership and support have advanced effective school library media services.

For full details and requirements, please visit maslibraries.org. Please submit all nominations to Heather Perkinson at awards@maslibraries.org by February 15, 2026.