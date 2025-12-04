Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,014 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,729 in the last 365 days.

Nominations Open for Maine Association of School Libraries (MASL) Awards

Nominations are now open for the Maine Association of School Libraries (MASL) Walter J. Taranko School Librarian of the Year, Support Staff Educator of the Year, and Administrator of the Year Awards. All nominations are due February 15, 2026.

The Walter J. Taranko School Librarian of the Year Award honors 071-certified librarians who have made exceptional contributions to the profession at the local or state level. Recipients receive an engraved plaque and a cash donation to their school library media program.
Learn more.

The MASL Library Support Staff Educator of the Year Award recognizes educational technicians who have significantly strengthened their school library media programs. Recipients also receive an engraved plaque and a cash donation to their school library.
Learn more.

The MASL School Administrator of the Year Award honors administrators whose leadership and support have advanced effective school library media services.
Learn more.

For full details and requirements, please visit maslibraries.org. Please submit all nominations to Heather Perkinson at awards@maslibraries.org by February 15, 2026.

Related

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nominations Open for Maine Association of School Libraries (MASL) Awards

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more