Registration Open for Maine Curriculum Leaders Association Spring Conference, with Focus on MTSS and UDL Integration

The Maine Curriculum Leaders Association (MCLA) will host its annual Spring Conference on Monday, March 30, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center. This year’s theme is, “MTSS: The Umbrella for Making UDL Work in Every Classroom.” The event will focus on enhancing coherence between the Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) and Universal Design for Learning (UDL)—a top priority identified through member feedback.

MCLA is pleased to welcome back Dr. Katie Novak, an internationally recognized expert in MTSS and UDL, for a full day of interactive learning. Designed for district leaders, school-based leaders, and instructional coaches, the conference will explore how MTSS provides the systems and structures that allow UDL to flourish in every classroom. Participants will engage in real-world examples, collaborative activities, and practical planning tools that support high-quality, equitable instruction for all Maine students.

Attendees will leave with strategies they can immediately apply to strengthen curriculum, instruction, and assessment within their schools and school districts. The day will offer plenty of flexible learning experiences; there will be numerous opportunities to explore resources, participate in walk-and-talk sessions, join small groups, and, most importantly, apply your learning.

Conference Objectives Include:

Examining current MTSS implementation to identify strengths and opportunities.

Applying UDL principles to design more inclusive and flexible learning experiences.

Developing actionable next steps that advance instructional practices across districts.

Registration Details:

$250 for MCLA members

$300 for non-members

Districts with an MCLA District Membership may register all staff at the member rate.

For more information or to register, please visit the MCLA Spring Conference registration form or reach out to MCLA at director@mainecla.org.