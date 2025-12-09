Former Private Equity Chair’s New Book Uncovers the Real Keys to Lasting Well-Being

Akhil Gupta releases "Love, Learn, Play: A Simple Formula for a Happier, More Meaningful Life" with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Love, Learn, Play: A Simple Formula for a Happier, More Meaningful Life" by Akhil Gupta is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.Despite unprecedented levels of wealth, opportunity, and achievement, more people than ever report feeling anxious, disconnected, and unfulfilled. In his new book, "Love, Learn, Play," former private equity executive and global seeker Akhil Gupta offers a compelling framework for lasting well-being, and it all begins with engaging deeply with our three essential human longings: Loving, Learning, and Playing (LLP).After surviving the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks and stepping down from a highly successful career as the founding chairman of Blackstone India, Gupta embarked on a profound personal and academic journey. During that time, he explored psychology, spirituality, neuroscience, and philosophy to answer life’s most pressing question: What does it truly mean to live well? He was convinced, after taking over 50 courses across Harvard, MIT, and Yale, and conducting extensive research on happiness, that the answer lies in integrating and distilling wisdom from centuries and across continents.The result is the LLP framework—a universal mindset rooted in the transformative powers of loving deeply, learning continuously, and playing freely. Drawing inspiration from both ancient traditions and modern science, Gupta reveals that these three forces are not luxuries or ideals, but are core to our nature and essential to flourishing. Whether you’re leading a company, raising a family, or navigating your own purpose, whether you are rich or poor, and irrespective of your circumstances and endowments, the LLP mindset offers practical guidance for a more intentional, joy-filled life.“In a world often defined by distraction and disconnection, Akhil Gupta gives clarity on what truly matters,” said Acumen CEO and best-selling author of Blue Sweater, Jacqueline Novogratz. “In 'Love, Learn, Play,' he distills a lifetime of experience into a generous, wise offering for anyone ready to define success not by what we accumulate, but by how we live more fully and authentically.”With clarity, humility, and deep wisdom, Gupta challenges conventional success narratives to help readers reconnect with their authentic selves, dispel cultural myths, and bring renewed meaning to every domain of life. "Love, Learn, Play" is a call to live more fully, more presently, and more purposefully.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorAkhil Gupta is the founder of Universal Enlightenment & Flourishing , a nonprofit that promotes religious literacy, cross-cultural understanding, and human flourishing. He was an Impact Leader in residence at Harvard University, and is the former founding chairman of Blackstone India, where he served as a partner at the world’s largest private equity firm.After decades of high-level corporate success, Gupta stepped away from business to study happiness, meaning, and human flourishing at Harvard University, MIT, and Yale. A lifelong learner and global thinker, Gupta weaves together Eastern and Western wisdom, psychology, philosophy, and personal insights to help people lead more meaningful lives. In "Love, Learn, Play," he shares his signature LLP mindset to guide others toward their own authentic path to flourishing.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

