Entrepreneur Press Releases 'Master Your Money, Secure Your Future' to Advance Financial Literacy and Inspire Action

A step-by-step guide that makes financial literacy accessible and actionable, supporting readers through every stage of their financial lives.

Financial literacy matters, but action creates change. We want readers to feel empowered to take the next step toward a more secure financial future.” — Marc. R. Butler, co-author of Master Your Money, Secure Your Future

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur Press is proud to announce the release of " Master Your Money, Secure Your Future : Build and Sustain Financial Well-Being Through Every Stage of Life" by Marc Butler and Eric Butow. The book is now available for sale through national and international retailers in both print and digital formats.In an age when financial uncertainty and stress affect millions, Master Your Money, Secure Your Future delivers more than financial education — it provides readers with the tools, structure, and motivation to take meaningful action. Butler and Butow combine timeless financial principles with practical, real-world strategies designed to help readers make smarter money choices, build stability, and achieve lasting peace of mind.“Financial literacy is the foundation, but action is the goal,” said Butler, financial advisor with Anthony Petsis & Associates. “We wanted to create a guide that empowers readers to move from understanding to doing — to make financial progress they can actually feel in their daily lives.”Co-author Butow, owner of Butow Communications Group and a bestselling business author, brings his deep expertise in helping professionals communicate with clarity and purpose. Together, Butler and Butow have created a practical yet inspiring framework that helps readers take control of their financial lives — whether they’re just starting out, navigating major life transitions, or preparing for retirement.“Our goal was to take something that can often feel overwhelming and make it accessible, relatable, and actionable,” said Butow. “This book is about helping people create a relationship with money that supports their life — not the other way around.”Through relatable examples, action plans, and an encouraging tone, Master Your Money, Secure Your Future empowers readers to master key financial concepts, develop better habits, and navigate life’s major financial transitions with clarity and confidence.About the Authors Marc Butler is a financial planner and advisor with Anthony Petsis & Associates and an advocate for financial literacy and well-being. Anthony Petsis & Associates is the leading wealth management firm serving clients in the greater Philadelphia area. Eric Butow is the CEO of Butow Communications Group and the co-author of numerous bestselling business and technology titles. Eric helps professionals and organizations bring clarity and authenticity to their message.About Entrepreneur PressEntrepreneur Press, published by Advantage Media in collaboration with Entrepreneur Media, provides practical, actionable books for entrepreneurs, business leaders, and innovators. For over 40 years, its catalog has featured works by top thought leaders and successful entrepreneurs and business owners, offering insights and strategies to start, grow, and sustain businesses. Books are available in print, digital, and audio formats. Visit press.entrepreneur.com.

