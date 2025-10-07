Matrix Basements and Grand Valley State University Announce Ticket Giveaway for Homecoming Game

GVSU Homecoming Game Sweepstakes

Bring friends along for a memorable Homecoming at Lubbers Stadium

Matrix Basements has built its reputation by listening to what homeowners want and turning unused basements into spaces they can actually enjoy.” — Nick Richmond, CEO of Matrix Basement Finishing

ALLENDALE, MI, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allendale, MI: Grand Valley State University Homecoming is one of the biggest events of the year for the school and its fans. This fall, Matrix Basements is joining the celebration by giving away tickets to the Lakers’ Homecoming football game on November 8th. The company has secured a collection of tickets that will be given to fans to bring along friends and family.For anyone who has been to a Homecoming game at GVSU, the energy is hard to describe. Students, alumni, and local supporters come together, and Lubbers Stadium feels alive from the moment you walk in. The crowd builds through the day, the band plays, and the football team feeds off that noise. It is more than a game, it is a gathering. Matrix Basements saw this as a chance to help more people be part of that moment.Enter to win. Bring your friends, bring your family, and experience the game together. That idea of togetherness is exactly what Matrix focuses on in its own work. A finished basement often becomes the room where people gather, whether to watch sports, celebrate birthdays, or just spend quiet time as a family.Partnering with Grand Valley State for this giveaway connects back to that sense of community. GVSU is a place where traditions matter, and Homecoming shows it best. Students and alumni keep those traditions alive year after year, and Matrix is proud to be part of it in a way that gives back.Details on entering the sweepstakes and more information about Matrix Basements can be found at https://www.matrixbasements.com/offers/gvsu-ticket-sweeps/

