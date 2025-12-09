American IRA Hosts Keith Blackborg for Webinar on Maximizing Retirement Contributions

Join the IRA Café Webinar with Keith Blackborg to learn strategies to maximize retirement contributions and grow your Solo 401(k).

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American IRA is excited to announce an upcoming webinar featuring Keith Blackborg, CPA and wealth strategist, who helps business owners achieve “work optional” status and build virtual family offices.In his session, “Retirement Plan Strategies — How to Maximize & Optimize Contributions,” Keith will cover Solo 401(k) eligibility, the three contribution “cups” (employee deferrals, employer contributions, and after-tax contributions), the Mega-Roth strategy, 2025 contribution limits, and payroll timing tips. He also collaborates with a due-diligence council to vet investments and providers. This session is educational only and does not provide individualized tax, legal, or investment advice.What You’ll Learn:• The Art of Filling Your Retirement Bucket: Explore simple, effective ways to build your financial future by blending smart contribution strategies.• Unlocking the Mega Roth Mystery: Learn about a little-known advanced planning option that could significantly boost long-term savings.• Rethinking Retirement Contributions: Discover innovative ways to optimize contributions and view your retirement planning options in a fresh, strategic light.This webinar provides business owners and investors with actionable insights to maximize retirement contributions and create long-term financial security.Event: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at 12:00 PM ETRegister: https://americanira.ac-page.com/1210-webinar About American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more than 20 years, American IRA has specialized in helping clients invest their retirement funds in alternative assets while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. Interested in learning more about Self-Directed IRAs? Contact American IRA, LLC at 866-7500-IRA (472) for a free consultation . Download our free guides or visit us online at www.AmericanIRA.com This presentation is for educational purposes only. American IRA, headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD, is a neutral third-party administrator on behalf of the Custodian, New Vision Trust Company, a state-chartered trust company also based in South Dakota, and does not offer investment advice or endorsements. We are not responsible for statements made by others. References to ‘we’ and ‘us’ refer to American IRA. We encourage you to do your own due diligence and consult with qualified professionals before making any investment decisions.

