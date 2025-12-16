American IRA Hosts Carter Wilcoxson for Webinar on Transforming Estate Planning

Join the IRA Café Webinar with Carter Wilcoxson to learn how ePIC’s eStatePlan™ streamlines estate planning, engages clients, and supports practice growth.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American IRA is proud to announce a special webinar featuring Carter Wilcoxson, who will share how ePIC Services Co. is revolutionizing estate planning for financial advisors and their clients.Carter will explain how ePIC’s cloud-based eStatePlan™ Portfolio and turnkey system helps advisors deliver compliant, attorney-supported solutions that strengthen client relationships, drive growth, boost retention, and guide advisors through the Great Wealth Transfer.What You’ll Learn:•Unlock the Great Wealth Transfer: Understand how trillions in generational wealth are shifting and how advisors can stay involved by engaging client families through a tech-driven, compliant estate planning system.•Turn Estate Planning into Growth: Learn how advisors use ePIC’s platform to host workshops, generate more first appointments, and retain assets with attorney-supported estate solutions.•Simplify Compliance, Scale Success: Discover how ePIC’s attorney partnerships, marketing tools, and onboarding support help advisors streamline operations, remain compliant, and focus on client relationships.This webinar is designed to provide advisors with actionable insights to grow their practice, engage clients across generations, and navigate complex estate planning efficiently.Event: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at 12:00 PM ETRegister: https://americanira.ac-page.com/1217-webinar About American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more than 20 years, American IRA has specialized in helping clients invest their retirement funds in alternative assets while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. Interested in learning more about Self-Directed IRAs? Contact American IRA, LLC at 866-7500-IRA (472) for a free consultation . Download our free guides or visit us online at www.AmericanIRA.com This presentation is for educational purposes only. American IRA, headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD, is a neutral third-party administrator on behalf of the Custodian, New Vision Trust Company, a state-chartered trust company also based in South Dakota, and does not offer investment advice or endorsements. We are not responsible for statements made by others. References to ‘we’ and ‘us’ refer to American IRA. We encourage you to do your own due diligence and consult with qualified professionals before making any investment decisions.

