American IRA Hosts Mekey Gabriel for Webinar on Building and Protecting Wealth Through Self-Directed IRAs

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American IRA is proud to announce an empowering webinar featuring Mekey Gabriel, Financial Strategist and Founder of Wealth Financial Flowers, LLC. With over 25 years of experience in wealth management, trust administration, and financial coaching, Mekey will share actionable strategies for building and protecting wealth through self-directed and alternative IRAs.During this session, participants will learn how everyday investors can diversify beyond traditional Wall Street investments, leverage tax advantages, and create lasting, generational wealth.What You’ll Learn:• How the Wealthy Build Freedom Outside of Wall Street: Discover how self-directed IRAs offer access to powerful, tax-advantaged opportunities often overlooked by traditional advisors.• Turn Your Retirement Account into a Wealth-Building Engine: Learn how to use your IRA or 401(k) to invest in real estate, private businesses, and other assets that generate tangible wealth.• Designing a Legacy That Outlives You: Explore strategies to protect and pass on your prosperity through intentional, long-term financial planning.This webinar is designed to provide investors with the knowledge and tools to take control of their financial future, build wealth strategically, and leave a lasting legacy.Event: Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 12:00 PM ETRegister: https://americanira.ac-page.com/123-webinar About American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more than 20 years, American IRA has specialized in helping clients invest their retirement funds in alternative assets while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. Interested in learning more about Self-Directed IRAs? Contact American IRA, LLC at 866-7500-IRA (472) for a free consultation . Download our free guides or visit us online at www.AmericanIRA.com This presentation is for educational purposes only. American IRA, headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD, is a neutral third-party administrator on behalf of the Custodian, New Vision Trust Company, a state-chartered trust company also based in South Dakota, and does not offer investment advice or endorsements. We are not responsible for statements made by others. References to ‘we’ and ‘us’ refer to American IRA. We encourage you to do your own due diligence and consult with qualified professionals before making any investment decisions.

