The BOW Institute and Bladensburg Successfully Launch Free ‘BOW Knows Business Accelerator’ to Help 2026 Entrepreneurs

The BOW Institute Faculty Bladensburg Attendees Faculty Members Sharing

BLADENSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The BOW Institute , in partnership with the Town of Bladensburg, proudly celebrated the successful launch of The BOW Knows Business Accelerator — a four-session hybrid development program that equipped small business owners with the strategy, structure, and confidence needed to enter 2026 with strength and clarity. The Accelerator kicked off on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM at the Bladensburg Library, located at 4820 Annapolis Rd, Bladensburg, MD 20710, before transitioning into a series of hybrid in-person and virtual learning sessions through January 7, 2026. Participation was free to entrepreneurs, and due to the program’s hands-on format, applications exceeded available seats, resulting in a highly engaged and committed cohort. Hats off to Yakita Wilkinson of FSC First, for their undergirding of this event.Designed for business owners seeking to improve operations, increase visibility, strengthen financial readiness, secure capital, and prepare for larger clients and partnerships, the Accelerator provided a comprehensive roadmap for sustainable success in 2026 and beyond. Session content helped entrepreneurs align infrastructure, marketing, leadership, and financial systems with their growth goals — and many participants reported immediate wins and breakthroughs.“The businesses that win in 2026 will be the ones that prepare early,” said the BOW Institute leadership team . “We are honored to guide this group of entrepreneurs through proven frameworks, hands-on exercises, and expert-led training that will eliminate guesswork and position them to scale with confidence.”The Accelerator was led by an esteemed faculty of award-winning business experts, Lisa Ennis, Deborah Stallings, Dawn Christian and Keisha L. Mack Ph. D., who collectively brought years of entrepreneurial, financial, and organizational leadership experience.Throughout the four sessions, entrepreneurs will gain real-time coaching, high-level instruction, and actionable tools to strengthen operations, elevate their brand, prepare for capital, and map out a clear, strategic plan for 2026.The inaugural BOW Institute Knows Business Accelerator concluded with measurable momentum, participant success stories, and strong demand for future cohorts as entrepreneurs step boldly into 2026.Media ContactThe BOW Institutecommunications@thebowcollective.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.