Tici’ess, Inc. CEO Scruggs, Champions a Bold Leadership Model via Emotional Intelligence, R.E.S.T and Authentic BE-ing

Tovi Scruggs-Hussein

Your do-ing will not be authentic or sustainable without your clear and embodied “BE-ing.”” — Tovi C. Scruggs, CEO of Tici’ess, Inc

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- THE BOW COLLECTIVE,™ is proud to recognize Tovi C. Scruggs, CEO of Tici’ess, Inc ., Scruggs is redefining leadership for a new era with her groundbreaking approach to personal and professional transformation. A visionary educator, award-winning urban high school principal, and nationally recognized “leader of leaders,” Tovi brings more than 30 years of experience in meditation, emotional intelligence, well-being, and organizational culture to the forefront of leadership development. At the heart of Tovi’s work is her commitment to moving leaders beyond a checklist of tasks and into the realm of authentic self-embodiment. She calls this the “Do vs. BE” paradigm, a philosophy that asserts sustainable leadership is born not from what leaders do but from who they are. “When we shift from the constant grind of ‘doing’ to the intentional practice of ‘BE ing,’ we create space for transformational leadership that is both deeply personal and profoundly effective. We cannot teach what we do not embody,” says Tovi.Known affectionately as the “Goddess at Work,” Tovi weaves emotional intelligence, resilience, R.E.S.T, healing modalities, and what she terms “professional spirituality”into every aspect of her work. Through keynotes, executive coaching, and immersive meditation retreats, she equips leaders with the tools to cultivate deep self-awareness, strengthen interpersonal relationships, and lead with compassion without sacrificing accountability.Under Tovi’s leadership, Tici’ess, Inc. has become a trusted partner for school districts, corporate teams, and nonprofit organizations seeking to create cultures of belonging and resilience. Her programs foster what she calls “Leadership BE-ingness” — an integrative model that blends emotional and spiritual intelligence with practical, results-driven strategy. Clients report that her work not only elevates leadership effectiveness but also renews their sense of purpose and joy in the work they do. A celebrated thought leader , Tovi has been recognized with numerous awards for innovation in education, meditation, healing, and leadership, and she has shared her insights on national platforms and major educational conferences. Her voice is a sought-after resource for organizations committed to heart-centered transformation and for executives seeking a pathway to more conscious, connected, and courageous leadership - from a place of resilience and rest.Looking ahead, Tovi is expanding her offerings with a series of Leadership BE-ingness, Professional Spirituality& R.E.S.T’d Leader™ Masterclasses and a forthcoming book that will serve as a guide for leaders ready to align their inner lives with their outward impact. These initiatives will deepen her mission to cultivate leaders who are emotionally intelligent, spiritually grounded, well rested, and courageously authentic.For more information, please visit: Tici’ess, Inc. at https://www.ticiess.com About THE BOW COLLECTIVE:THE BOW COLLECTIVE is an organization and sisterhood of the Nation's top 1% of small business owners. As "Business Philanthropists," we work together to bring awareness, business opportunities, and capital resources to entrepreneurs. In addition, we actively create the pipeline of successful entrepreneurship by training, counseling and partnering with emerging businesses.About THE BOW Speakers Bureau:THE BOW Speakers Bureau features recognized subject-matter experts. Powered by THE BOW Collective™, the bureau connects corporate audiences with leaders who share field-tested playbooks, case studies, and lessons from building and scaling multi-million-dollar businesses.

