The BOW Institute and Town of Bladensburg Launch 'Free BOW Knows Business Accelerator' to Help Entrepreneurs Start 2026

BLADENSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As entrepreneurs across the region prepare for a pivotal economic year ahead, The BOW Institute , in partnership with the Town of Bladensburg, proudly announces the official launch of the BOW Knows Business Accelerator, a four-session hybrid development program designed to help small business owners strengthen strategy, scale sustainably, and begin 2026 with clarity, structure, and confidence. The Accelerator kicks off Tuesday, December 2, 2025 from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM at the Bladensburg Library, located at 4820 Annapolis Rd, Bladensburg, MD 20710, before transitioning into hybrid in-person and virtual learning sessions through January 7, 2026. Participation in the Accelerator is free, but due to the program’s hands-on format, entrepreneurs are required to apply to secure a seat.The program was intentionally designed for entrepreneurs who are ready to improve operations, build visibility, secure capital, expand opportunities, and prepare for larger clients and partnerships. Session content will guide participants in aligning infrastructure, marketing, leadership, and financial readiness to meet growth goals in 2026 and beyond. The businesses that win in 2026 will be the ones preparing now ,” said the BOW Institute leadership team. “Our goal is to eliminate guesswork, give entrepreneurs access to proven frameworks, and provide the accountability and expertise needed to scale successfully.”The BOW Knows Business Accelerator will be led by an esteemed faculty of award-winning business experts who collectively bring more than 60 years of entrepreneurial and executive experience:Faculty LineupLisa Ennis — Award-winning Entrepreneur & Business StrategistCEO of Eccentrics The Salon and Visions Consulting, with 30+ years of business growth and mindset strategy. Ennis will co-lead Session 1: Business 101 — How to Scale and Grow Your Business, equipping entrepreneurs with growth fundamentals, leadership alignment, and profit-driven planning.Deborah Stallings — Visionary Leader & HR StrategistFounder & CEO of HR Anew and SHRM Senior Certified Professional with 26+ years of expertise in organizational development, leadership infrastructure, and people systems. Stallings will co-facilitate Session 1 with a focus on building internal strength to support external growth.Dawn Christian — Leadership, Branding & Strategy ExpertPreviously Head of IDEAS & Cultural Marketing at GCI Health; now founder of BeLeadership™ and creator of Ethos-Driven LeadershipChristian will guide entrepreneurs through visibility, brand positioning, engagement, and marketplace authority to help them stand out and secure high-value opportunities in 2026.Keisha L. Mack, PhD - Adolescent and Young Adult Mental Health PsychologistDr. Mack is the co-founder and Chief Operations Officer of The MECCA Group, LLC. Dr. Mack has extensive training, education, and research in counseling and clinical psychology. In 2006 Dr. Mack co-founded The MECCA Group, LLC where she is currently the Chief Operation Officer and the Director of Clinical Services.Participants will receive weekly assignments, practical tools, and live coaching to accelerate implementation—not just learning. The cohort model also encourages collaboration and relationship-building among local business owners.“Entrepreneurs deserve access—not barriers,” said Media Partner, Alegra Hall. “We are committed to offering programs that equip small business owners for the evolving landscape.”Program Schedule📅 December 2, 2025 – January 7, 2026📍 Hybrid (In-person + Virtual)🟢 Kickoff: December 2, 2025 — 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Bladensburg LibraryEntrepreneurs interested in participating can apply here:About The BOW InstituteThe BOW Institute is the training and business development arm of The BOW Collective, dedicated to driving economic mobility and entrepreneurship through high-impact business education, procurement readiness, and scalable growth strategies.Media ContactThe BOW Institutecommunications@thebowcollective.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.