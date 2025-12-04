Labor Commissioner Unveils North Carolina’s First-Ever “Elevator Index” as a Barometer of Economic Growth

Today, North Carolina Commissioner of Labor Luke Farley launched the state’s first “Elevator Index,” a new economic indicator that will track elevator activity as a real-world measure of construction, job creation, and economic momentum in the Tar Hell State.

The inaugural Elevator Index – released today by the N.C. Department of Labor – shows a 2.36% year-over-year increase in total active devices statewide, including elevators, escalators, and moving walkways statewide in FY 2025, rising from 31,494 in SFY 2024 to 32,236 in SFY 2025. This upward trend reflects a growing economy where more buildings are going up – and with them, more elevators.

“As North Carolina’s economy grows, so does construction — and almost every new building needs elevators." Commissioner Farley said. “This isn’t just a quirky stat — it’s a real world metric that our state is growing.”

In addition to a surge in elevator installations, the number of elevator inspections rose 17.30% – from 27,439 in FY 2024 to 32,205 in FY 2025. The department credits this increase not only to economic growth but to its renewed focus on improving public safety through timely, annual inspections and efficient staffing.

Farley, who took office in January 2025, has made workplace safety and economic development the cornerstones of his administration. His vision is to make North Carolina the safest place to work and the best place to do business.

“New elevators tell us where investment is happening – and where workers are needed,” Farley added. “By tracking elevator activity, we gain new insight into North Carolina’s economic health.”

The Elevator Index will be updated quarterly, with an annual report each December. It reflects data collected by the Department’s Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau — covering elevator permits, installations, and inspections across all 100 counties.