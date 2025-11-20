NCDOL Administrator Kisha Scotton Named Vice-Chair of National Wage & Hour Committee

The North Carolina Department of Labor is pleased to announce that Kisha Scotton, Administrator of the Wage & Hour Bureau in NCDOL, has been appointed Vice-Chair of the Wage & Hour Committee for the National Association of State Workforce Agencies (NASWA). In her role at NCDOL, Ms. Scotton oversees enforcement of the state’s Wage & Hour Act and related compliance activities. Under her leadership, the Wage & Hour Bureau recovered more than $2.5 million for North Carolina workers last fiscal year.

“Having Kisha selected for this national leadership role reflects the strength of North Carolina’s Wage & Hour Bureau and our commitment to worker protection,” said Commissioner Luke Farley. “Her experience and dedication will help elevate both our state’s voice and best practices in wage and hour enforcement across the country.”

In her new capacity as NASWA Vice-Chair, Ms. Scotton will collaborate with her counterparts from other states to shape policy guidance, facilitate training and compliance support for state agencies, and promote innovations in wage and hour enforcement. Her appointment underscores NCDOL’s ongoing efforts to ensure that employees in North Carolina receive the pay and protections they deserve.

“Kisha’s appointment is a testament to her professionalism and the hard work of our bureau staff,” added Commissioner Farley. “I look forward to the contributions she will make to NASWA and the positive impact that will come back home to North Carolina's workforce and businesses alike.”