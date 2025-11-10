Labor Commissioner Luke Farley Establishes Heat Stress Advisory Council to Protect Workers Across North Carolina
Today, North Carolina Commissioner of Labor Luke Farley announced the formation of the Commissioner's Heat Stress Advisory Council, a new advisory body created to strengthen worker protection and address heat-related illness and injury in the workplace.
“The safety of North Carolina’s workers is my top priority,” said Commissioner Luke Farley. “This Council will bring together a cross section of experts, employers, and worker representatives to promote best practices.”
The Heat Stress Safety Advisory Council will serve as a collaborative forum where members from various industries and disciplines can share ideas and make recommendations to improve heat safety standards in North Carolina workplaces. The Council’s work will focus on reviewing existing laws, evaluating regulations, and advising on potential policy improvements — all with the goal of protecting workers from preventable injuries and unsafe conditions.
Council Membership
The Council will include representatives from both labor and industry. Members will bring a range of experience and expertise to help inform statewide safety policy.
Members of the Heat Stress Advisory Council:
Wendell Powell, State Employees Association of North Carolina
Wendell Powell of Fayetteville is President of SEANC and has been a member for 20 years. SEANC is committed to protecting and enhancing the rights and benefits of current, retired, and future state employees.
Rick Armstrong, Teamsters Local 391
Rick Armstrong, a third-generation Teamster, began his term as President of Local 391 in 2025 following ten years of service as Vice President. Local 391 has 8,000 members ranging from UPS drivers, to industrial manufacturing, and public sector employees.
Representative Ben Moss
Rep. Ben Moss serves Richmond and Moore counties in the North Carolina House of Representatives. He is a small business owner and CSX employee.
Scott Mullins, Professional Fire Fighters & Paramedics of North Carolina
Scott Mullins is the President for the Professional Fire Fighters & Paramedics of North Carolina. Currently, there are approximately 3,000 members, and more than 35 PFFPNC affiliate locals across the state.
Summer Lanier, North Carolina Poultry Federation
Summer Lanier is the Executive Director for the North Carolina Poultry Federation. The North Carolina Poultry Federation works to build and sustain the poultry industry in North Carolina which contributes more than $40 billion dollars annually to the state's economy and creates nearly 150,000 jobs.
Linda Andrews, North Carolina Farm Bureau
Linda Andrews is the National Legislative Director for the Farm Bureau. In this role, she serves as an advocate for North Carolina agriculture and rural communities both locally and nationally.
Lee Wicker, North Carolina Growers Association
Lee Wicker serves as the Executive Director of the North Carolina Growers Association (NCGA), which is recognized as the largest employer of H-2A agricultural workers in the United States.
Gregg Thompson, North Carolina National Federation of Independent Businesses
Gregg Thompson has served as NFIB’s state director for North Carolina since 2005, representing small businesses through lobbying, grassroots efforts, and media relations.
Mark Metzler, North Carolina Nursery & Landscape Association
Mark Metzler is the owner of Jericho Farms and an active member of the North Carolina Nursery and Landscape Association (NCNLA).
Jay Stem, North Carolina Aggregates Association
Jay Stem is the Executive Director of the North Carolina Aggregates Association. He leads the association’s efforts in advocacy, environmental stewardship, safety, and industry development.
Christi Powell, Associated Builders & Contractors Carolina's Chapter
Christi Powell is President and CEO of ABC Carolinas, leading the chapter in North and South Carolina.
Tim Minton, North Carolina Homebuilders Association
Tim Minton is the Executive Vice President for the North Carolina Home Builders Association. The North Carolina Home Builders Association is a trade association consisting of builder and associate member-firms and a network of local builder associations and chapters throughout North Carolina.
Jeffrey Lee, North Carolina Agribusiness Council
Jeffrey Lee is a respected leader in North Carolina agriculture, serving on numerous boards and advisory councils. He is Chair of the NC Agribusiness Council and a member of the Tobacco Growers Association of North Carolina Board of Directors.
Roy Lindsey, North Carolina Pork Council
Roy Lindsey has served as the CEO of the NC Pork Council since 2021. The NC Pork Council leads through public policy and advocacy efforts, funding research relevant to farmers, providing producer education, and consumer information programs and services.
