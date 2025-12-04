TIPP Line: Your Calls Help Protect Saskatchewan's Outdoors

CANADA, December 4 - Released on December 4, 2025

Saskatchewan's 24-hour, toll-free Turn In Poachers and Polluters (TIPP) line continues to help conservation officers protect the province's natural resources and environment. In 2024, the TIPP line received 1,534 reports about illegal hunting, fishing and timber harvesting, as well as environmental offences such as illegal dumping or burning.

"Public tips continue to play an important role in helping our conservation officers respond to illegal activity and protect our natural resources," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "Thank you to everyone who contacted the TIPP line. These tips have a huge impact in our enforcement work."

Many investigations that started with a TIPP call ended with convictions. In 2024, conservation officers issued 3,089 written warnings and laid 1,833 charges.

You can report potential fishing, wildlife and environmental violations by sharing information with conservation officers in the following ways:

All calls and submissions are confidential, and the information you provide will not be used in a way that will disclose your identity. If your information leads to a conviction, you could receive a reward of up to $2,000 through the SASKTIP Rewards Program.

