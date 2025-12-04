Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,242 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,320 in the last 365 days.

TIPP Line: Your Calls Help Protect Saskatchewan's Outdoors

CANADA, December 4 - Released on December 4, 2025

Saskatchewan's 24-hour, toll-free Turn In Poachers and Polluters (TIPP) line continues to help conservation officers protect the province's natural resources and environment. In 2024, the TIPP line received 1,534 reports about illegal hunting, fishing and timber harvesting, as well as environmental offences such as illegal dumping or burning.

"Public tips continue to play an important role in helping our conservation officers respond to illegal activity and protect our natural resources," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "Thank you to everyone who contacted the TIPP line. These tips have a huge impact in our enforcement work."

An image of two people standing on a rocky shore near the water, surrounded by grass and plants, with a river in the back. There’s green overlay on the photo, with text mentioning TIPP Line statistics for 2024: 1,534 calls about illegal hunting, fishing, and environmental offenses; 3,089 written warnings; and 1,833 charges laid.

Many investigations that started with a TIPP call ended with convictions. In 2024, conservation officers issued 3,089 written warnings and laid 1,833 charges. 

You can report potential fishing, wildlife and environmental violations by sharing information with conservation officers in the following ways:

All calls and submissions are confidential, and the information you provide will not be used in a way that will disclose your identity. If your information leads to a conviction, you could receive a reward of up to $2,000 through the SASKTIP Rewards Program. 

-30-

For more information, contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TIPP Line: Your Calls Help Protect Saskatchewan's Outdoors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more