Saskatchewan Restricts Legal Name Changes for Murderers, Drug Traffickers and Dangerous Offenders

CANADA, December 4 - Released on December 4, 2025

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan has announced an expanded list of criminal offences for which a change of name can be refused.

Under The Change of Name Amendment Regulations, 2025, a name change may be refused to anyone convicted of murder, specific designated substance offences or fraud, as well as those designated as dangerous, long-term or high-risk offenders. In addition, legal change of name applications in Saskatchewan will now require a certified criminal record check that includes fingerprinting.

The regulatory change supports the commitment made in the Throne Speech earlier this fall.

“These amendments will strengthen protection for victims and the public,” Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. “Ensuring that anyone convicted of these crimes cannot escape the consequences of their past actions and will make our province safer and more secure. After consultations with local police services in the province, there is a clear consensus that those individuals convicted of serious offences cannot hide behind a new name.”

New offences include:

Dangerous offenders (pursuant to section 753 of the Criminal Code);

Long-term offenders (pursuant to section 753.1 of the Criminal Code);

High-risk offenders (subject to a public notification);

Fraud (under Part X of the Criminal Code);

A designated substance offence of a Schedule I substances (pursuant to section 5, 6, 7, or 7.1 of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada)); and

Murder (pursuant to section 231 of the Criminal Code).

“The expansion of additional criminal code offences ensures that individuals convicted of serious crimes remain accountable and visible to law enforcement and the public,” Corrections Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod, KC., said. “These changes reinforce transparency and uphold the integrity of our justice system.”

Approximately 1,000 people apply for a legal change of name each year in Saskatchewan.

