Saskatchewan Launches New Interpersonal Violence Awareness Campaign

CANADA, December 4 - Released on December 4, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has launched Phase 4 of its Face the Issue public awareness campaign, which focuses on the role of bystanders in recognizing and responding to interpersonal violence and abuse.

"Research shows that while many people want to help, they worry about the best way to safely and effectively speak up and take action," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C., said. "Through phase 4, we are aiming to provide realistic examples of intervention. This is just one part of our government's continuing approach to eliminating violence in our communities, alongside legislation, programming and frontline supports."

Face the Issue is a multi-phase partnership between the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General and the Status of Women Office. Launching in 2020, the campaign aims to help people understand what interpersonal violence and abuse looks like, and change the underlying attitudes, beliefs and behaviours that contribute to it.

"Education and awareness are some of the most important tools we have in the fight to end Interpersonal Violence," Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Alana Ross said. "Ensuring that people understand the signs of intimate partner and gender-based violence as well as where they can find supports is a crucial step in building safer communities."

Phase 4 encourages family members, friends, colleagues and neighbours to take safe, supportive action when they see or suspect abuse. This phase features television, digital and social media advertising that shows practical ways bystanders can offer support. Additional resources on how to recognize abuse and help those impacted through a variety of community services can be found at facetheissue.ca.

"Natural supports, including family, friends, and coworkers, are usually the first to have the opportunity to recognize warning signs and offer a supportive response if someone they care about is experiencing intimate partner violence or being abusive to their partner," Provincial Association of Transition Houses and Services of Saskatchewan (PATHS) Director of Research Dr. Crystal Giesbrecht said. "This campaign can inspire people to think about how they might respond in similar situations, which, unfortunately, are all too common in our province."

This year, the Government of Saskatchewan is dedicating approximately $32 million to facilitate interpersonal violence programs and services through the justice system. This includes $14.2 million per year being provided to community-based partners, annualized funding for second-stage shelters, and additional funding for Victims Services and other important supports.

For information on services and supports, visit Face the Issue.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911.

-30-

For more information, contact: