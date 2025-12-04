Water On Demand Accelerates Breakthrough Mobile Treatment Rollout
Company Announces New Benefit Option Available to Qualified Sponsors
“When you look at the models, they show that mobile wastewater treatment systems can have extraordinarily strong profit potential,” said Ken Berenger, Water On Demand’s CEO and co-chairman. “That’s why I feel able to make a limited, discretionary allocation of potential profit-share interests in the first ten mobile units to certain qualified Sponsors of the Opportunity Zone Fund.”
In October, the Company announced the official listing of the first-ever Opportunity Zone Fund focused on water projects. While primarily focused on large investors, accredited investors can also participate as Sponsors of the Fund. More: https://offer.waterondemand.com/. The investment vehicle operates independently under its applicable securities exemption or qualification.
Mobile wastewater treatment systems are critical for tens of thousands of industrial and commercial water users that are too small for their own in-house system. Examples include grease traps and waste oil from car repair garages.
“This is true water-as-a-service, and very scalable,” said Cory Mertes, Water On Demand CFO. “My modeling of this business suggests that the first four systems could reach positive cash flow in as little as four months, depending on utilization, which we find highly encouraging.”
Unlike the Opportunity Zone Fund, the mobile unit program will not rely on capital gains investors. The major benefit is the 100% bonus depreciation, which has been made available to private water treatment systems through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) signed into law on July 4, 2025.
“Letting our Sponsors get the benefit of a fast-turn program without any additional cost, is a great way to reward them for jumping in on a longer-term Opportunity Zone Sponsorship,” said Berenger. “I’m extremely happy that we can reward our investors, in December only, with this potentially valuable perk.”
The partnership between Water On Demand and Bryan Klepzig, president of Georgetown, Texas-based Enviromaintenance, is designed to finance and operate truck-mounted industrial-grade systems which can deploy quickly and have the potential to generate recurring revenue with high margins. According to current internal modeling, the venture could exceed $50 million a year in net profit if all 60 units are deployed and perform as projected.
Klepzig, who has spent decades in the business, said reliable mobile treatment is in heavy demand. “In just a few talks we saw clear openings in Texas, Oklahoma, California and even Florida,” he said. “That’s why this partnership makes so much sense.”
“There are just so many sites, such as car repair garages, that have grease traps and other toxic waste problems but can’t justify a stationary water treatment system,” added Klepzig. “We already work with these users and we know how to roll this out.”
The partners are setting up a Texas-based company to run the operation and intend a definitive agreement by year’s end, pending due diligence and board approvals.
The role of Enviromaintenance is to oversee daily operations, regulatory compliance, and customer engagement, with Water On Demand focusing on financial resources, strategic oversight, and business development support.
For more information on Enviromaintenance, visit www.enviromaintenance.com/
The agreement in principle is non-binding. No firm commitments exist until both sides sign final contracts.
About Water On Demand, Inc.
For years, every sector from real estate to energy has solved its water problems by adopting a treat-in-place model, a market now estimated at $3.0–3.5 billion annually in the USA alone. Our mission is to support this change by developing private market solutions that turn each of these projects into assets that can be funded by investors, while enjoying the tax benefits previously thought to be available only to real estate and energy markets. We believe this approach is the only way to keep up with the massive demand for water infrastructure and at the same time help ensure our water is safe for generations to come.
For more information about the company visit our website: https://waterondemand.com/
No Offer or Solicitation
This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.
Safe Harbor Statement
Matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” “expect,” “plans” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein.
These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with our history of losses and our need to raise additional financing, the acceptance of our products and technology in the marketplace, our ability to demonstrate the commercial viability of our products and technology and our need to increase the size of our organization, and if or when the Company will receive and/or fulfill its obligations under any purchaser orders. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in the Company's quarterly and annual reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason except as may be required under applicable law.
Alex Molt
Water On Demand, Inc.
+1 727-428-9800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.