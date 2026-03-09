Gridwater Secures Anchor Partnership from Progressive Water Treatment to Deploy First Mobile Wastewater Units
Grid Water, Inc. today announced it has secured an anchor partnership with Progressive Water Treatment
Texas-Based Manufacturer Commits Capital to Fund Five Next-Generation Treat-in-Place Systems
“We’re incredibly excited to partner with PWT,” said Ken Berenger, Executive Chairman of Gridwater. “Their manufacturing expertise and deep understanding of the Texas market makes them a unique and powerful early partner. While these systems are revolutionary, it’s our model that monetizes them, that’s the secret sauce that allows us to consolidate a totally fractured multi-billion dollar market.”
The treat-in-place units eliminate traditional pump-and-haul operations, dramatically reducing costs while improving service efficiency for commercial customers.
“A nationwide rollout starts right here in Texas,” said Marc Stevens, President of Progressive Water Treatment. “We’ve been manufacturing quality wastewater systems for over two decades and we know this market well. The margin profile in this space is something truly unique in wastewater treatment, and we’re proud to put our capital behind it as the anchor partner.”
Brian Klepzig, Chief Executive Officer of Gridwater, emphasized the company’s disciplined approach: “This five-unit deployment is designed to refine what we see as a nationwide rollout model. Conservative execution starts at home in Texas, and PWT’s partnership gives us the foundation to prove it.”
About Gridwater
Gridwater is building the first mobile water utility platform in the United States, consolidating fragmented wastewater services through next-generation treat-in-place technology and a licensed operator model.
About Progressive Water Treatment
Progressive Water Treatment is a Sherman, Texas-based manufacturer of commercial and industrial water treatment systems, serving customers across Texas and the Southwest for over 20 years.
About Water On Demand
Water On Demand is building the first micro-utility network for water. Treat-in-place water solutions represent a U.S. market estimated at $3.0–$3.5 billion annually, spanning industries from real estate to energy.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Gridwater undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
