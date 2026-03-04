Gridwater to Present QSBS Investment Opportunity at OZ Pitch Day

President and Executive Chairman of Gridwater presents Gridwater as an inbestment opportunity

Ken Berenger, President and Executive Chairman of Gridwater presents Gridwater as an Opportunoity Zone invstment opportunity

Water On Demand announces GridWater Inc for mobile water infrastructure

GridWater is designed to operate with an uncharacteristically high-margin profile for the sector by decentralizing treatment, mobilizing assets, and deploying systems only where contracted demand exists.

Tax analysis reveals significant advantages over traditional Opportunity Zone investments

Most investors don't realize there's a better path than OZs for many situations. We're excited to show them an investment that delivers superior tax outcomes without the decade-long lockup.”
— Ken Berenger, President and Executive Chairman of Gridwater
AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gridwater, a decentralized water infrastructure company, will present its Qualified Small Business Stock (QSBS) investment opportunity at tomorrow's OZ Pitch Day, hosted by OZ Exchange.

The presentation offers investors an alternative to traditional Opportunity Zone funds with significant structural and tax advantages:

Shorter Hold Period: QSBS requires a 5-year hold for full tax benefits versus the 10-year requirement for Opportunity Zone appreciation exclusion.

Superior Tax Treatment: Under IRC Section 1202, QSBS investors may exclude up to 100% of federal capital gains, up to $15 million per investor. In contrast, OZ investors must still pay tax on their original deferred gain when the deferral period ends.

Real-World Comparison: A $500,000 investment returning 3x would net a QSBS investor approximately $1.5 million after 5 years with zero federal tax. The same investment in a typical OZ fund would net approximately $1.14 million after 5 years, or $1.38 million after the full 10-year hold, due to taxes owed on the original deferred gain.

Immediate Cash Flow: Unlike typical fund structures that experience a "J-curve" of negative returns in early years, Gridwater's model generates returns from Day 1.

"Most investors don't realize there's a better path than Opportunity Zones for many situations," said Ken Berenger, President and Executive Chairman of Gridwater. "We're excited to show them an infrastructure investment that delivers superior tax outcomes without the decade-long lockup."

Event Details:

• Date: March 4, 2026
• Platform: OZ Exchange Virtual Pitch Day
• Registration: https://www.ozxchange.com/oz-pitch-day

Gridwater funds, owns, and operates decentralized water treatment systems across the United States, addressing critical infrastructure gaps while generating consistent returns for investors.

Tax benefits depend on individual circumstances. The QSBS exclusion under IRC Section 1202 requires a 5-year holding period and is subject to limitations including a $15 million cap or 10x adjusted basis. Opportunity Zone comparisons assume current law as of March 2026. Consult your tax advisor to determine eligibility and applicability to your situation.

About Gridwater
Gridwater is a water infrastructure company deploying next-generation mobile treatment technology to serve residential and commercial customers. The company operates under a Qualified Small Business Stock structure, offering investors significant tax advantages under IRC Section 1202.

Alex Molt
Water On Demand, Inc.
+1 727-428-9800
alex@waterondemand.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gridwater to Present QSBS Investment Opportunity at OZ Pitch Day

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Alex Molt
Water On Demand, Inc.
+1 727-428-9800 alex@waterondemand.com
Company/Organization
Water On Demand Inc.
600 Cleveland St. Ste 307
Clearwater, Florida, 33755
United States
+1 323-830-2789
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

For years, every sector from real estate to energy has solved its water problems by adopting a treat-in-place model, a market now estimated at $3.0–3.5 billion annually in the USA alone. Our mission is to support this change by developing private market solutions that turn each of these projects into assets that can be funded by investors, while enjoying the tax benefits previously thought to be available only to real estate and energy markets. We believe this approach is the only way to keep up with the massive demand for water infrastructure and at the same time help ensure our water is safe for generations to come.

About Water On Demand

More From This Author
Gridwater to Present QSBS Investment Opportunity at OZ Pitch Day
Water On Demand’s GridWater Venture Selected for Exclusive Eazy OZ Investor Pitch Day
GridWater, Inc. Formed as Next Phase of Water On Demand–ZigCo Joint Venture
View All Stories From This Author