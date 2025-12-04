This Week in Construction: Top News, Blogs, Case Studies, Videos & Industry Trends – December 4, 2025

Construction Links Network - Round Up News Magazine

Canada’s Leading Construction Business Networking Platform

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector.Through the digital platform, members and non-members can publish news, showcase projects, and highlight expertise to a growing audience of contractors, architects, engineers, developers, and building owners. Whether you’re looking to expand your professional network, earn visibility, or explore the latest industry trends, Construction Links Network makes it easy.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• CCA Backs National Infrastructure Assessment• Energy Progress Demands Team Canada Approach, Says ICBA• Lib banner makes its first foray into Ontario: opening of a new residential complex in Kanata• Calgary Invests in Downtown Revitalization with Bluevale’s Office-to-Residential Project• Canadian Infrastructure Council Unveils Landmark Report on Housing‑Enabling Systems• New Training Program Aims to Create Safer, More Inclusive Ontario Construction Sites• Model-First Construction: How Revizto Powered the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Expansion Project in BC• How CMiC Strengthens Financial and Project Control for Mid-Sized Contractors• Careers, Not Coffee Runs: Why So Many PCL Internships Lead to Long, Fulfilling Professional Journeys• [FREE WEBINAR] AI-Driven Project Governance in Canadian 3P Megaprojects• Video: KEITHIntroduces Cost-Effective Stationary Bin Solution Using ISO Containers• Training Canada’s Workforce for Mass Timber Construction Leadership• CWB Foundation Expands Support for Welding Education with New Advancement Program• RONA accelerates its digital transformation and omnichannel experience through strategic partnerships• Instacart and The Home Depot Canada Launch Nationwide Same-Day DeliveryStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine , a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

