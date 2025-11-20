This Week in Construction: Top News, Blogs, Case Studies, Videos & Industry Trends – November 20, 2025

Construction Links Network - Round Up News Magazine

Canada’s Leading Construction Business Networking Platform

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector.Through the digital platform, members and non-members can publish news, showcase projects, and highlight expertise to a growing audience of contractors, architects, engineers, developers, and building owners. Whether you’re looking to expand your professional network, earn visibility, or explore the latest industry trends, Construction Links Network makes it easy.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• Feds Fast-Track LNG, Clean Power, and Critical Minerals in Second Round of Nation-Building Projects• Metal Builds More Than Structures: Key Highlights from METALCON 2025• Coalition Calls for Open Procurement in Canadian Construction Industry• AWS to Deliver Keynote on Construction Tech at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026• Innovation and Tech Excellence Shine at 2025 Building Transformations Awards• Boost Your BIM Coordination Skills with Free Revizto Training and Certifications• Preventing Flood Damage• Risk Management Strategies That Keep Projects on Track• Canada’s Top 100 Employers 2026: Graham Construction• A 21st Century Approach Is What Your Building Demands• Canada’s Housing Starts Trend Falls in October Amid Sharp Regional Contrasts• Find a KEITHDealer Near You• PCL Hires Steven Waddell as Deputy National Director, Defence and Federal Government Relations• Metroscape Introduces Lifecycle Construction Approach with New Digital Platform• PCL Construction to Lead Delivery of Calgary’s Newest Transit-Oriented Rental Community• Can a Proactive Upfitting Strategy Prevent You from Oversizing Your Fleet?• Why Tires Matter: Minimize downtime with smart tire best practices and tips• CxEnergy 2026 Releases Technical Program Ahead of April Conference in Chicago• CONEXPO-CON/AGG Announces Judging Panel for 2026 Next Level AwardsStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

