This Week in Construction: Top News, Blogs, Case Studies, Videos & Industry Trends – November 26, 2025

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector.Through the digital platform, members and non-members can publish news, showcase projects, and highlight expertise to a growing audience of contractors, architects, engineers, developers, and building owners. Whether you’re looking to expand your professional network, earn visibility, or explore the latest industry trends, Construction Links Network makes it easy.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026: Less than 100 days until show time• QEII and 65 Avenue Interchange in Leduc Reaches Substantial Completion• The Power of Collaboration: PCL’s Unified Approach to the St. Paul Hospital Design-Build Project• NIBS Joins Giving Tuesday to Advance Building Innovation• How to build effective project management processes for subcontractors• RONA raises awareness about challenges women face in the trades• Pre-engineered metal buildings help businesses optimize operations to unlock long-term growth• What to Expect When Planning a Remote Island Build in British Columbia• How PCL Enabled an Iconic Residential Tower to Achieve Occupancy in Record Time• Study: Homebuilding Incentives Offer Economic Payoff• Construction Labour Gap Could Cost Canadians $8B Annually by 2045• Streamlining Construction Disputes: ADACC Appointed to Oversee Adjudications in Alberta• New Civic Square Design Announced for Pierrefonds-Roxboro• AEM Welcomes Three Industry Legends into Hall of FameStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

