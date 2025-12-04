Learn to use deer tallow at home during MDC’s virtual programs Dec. 16

Body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Learn how to use deer tallow from the comfort of your own home during two virtual programs on Tuesday, Dec. 16 with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

Historically, many parts of harvested deer were used for survival. From meat for consumption to candle making from the tallow, every usable part of a harvested deer was carefully conserved.

These hands-on workshops will demonstrate techniques for rendering fat and processing tallow. Participants will receive instructions on how to create heel balm, body butter, candles, and fire starters at home.

MDC staff will use deer fat for the demonstration. Participants are invited to follow along using fat from deer they harvest. To collect deer fat, skin the deer and remove the hard, waxy fat from the back of the deer and around the kidneys. Once the fat has been removed, freeze it in a container or zip bag.

Registration is required for either virtual session on Dec. 16. The classes will be offered at the following times:

Classes are open to participants of all ages. Email Conservation Educator Ginger Miller at ginger.miller@mdc.mo.gov with any questions.