Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,127 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,495 in the last 365 days.

MDC to host nature trivia night in Branson Dec. 12

BRANSON, Mo. – Nature lovers may test their knowledge for a trivia night with Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) in Branson.

Join the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center for “Nature Trivia Night” from 6-7:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 at 483 Hatchery Road in Branson. Groups are welcome, but all individuals must separately register.

Register here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/213202

Participants will put their knowledge of plants, animals, and Missouri’s outdoors to the test. The trivia night will span several categories and have an array of mixed-difficulty questions.

To find out more about the Dec. 12 program or other events at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center, call 417-334-4865, ext. 0.

Staff at MDC Facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MDC to host nature trivia night in Branson Dec. 12

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more