MDC to host nature trivia night in Branson Dec. 12

BRANSON, Mo. – Nature lovers may test their knowledge for a trivia night with Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) in Branson.

Join the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center for “Nature Trivia Night” from 6-7:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 at 483 Hatchery Road in Branson. Groups are welcome, but all individuals must separately register.

Register here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/213202

Participants will put their knowledge of plants, animals, and Missouri’s outdoors to the test. The trivia night will span several categories and have an array of mixed-difficulty questions.

To find out more about the Dec. 12 program or other events at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center, call 417-334-4865, ext. 0.

Staff at MDC Facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.