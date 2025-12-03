MDC invites public to Holiday Open House Dec. 13 in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – Holiday cheer is filling the air, and Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to take part in Yuletide activities during an open house in Joplin.

Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center will have light refreshments and holiday activities for all visitors from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 13.

No registration is required. Find more details about the “Holiday Open House” here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/213426

Guests will learn how to recycle the past year’s Natural Event Calendar into this year’s holiday gifts, craft a variety of nature ornaments, shop at the Wildcat Glades Nature Group Nature Store, and more. Also, a Kansas City University singing group, the Notochords, will perform at 1 p.m. at the education center.

For information about the Dec. 13 open house or future events at Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, call 417-629-3434. The education center is located at 201 West Riviera Drive in Joplin.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.